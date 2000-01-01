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Privacy & Security

Enjoy a higher level of privacy while Uscreen keeps your videos and user data safe. Security and stability without compromise.

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Email Us: sales@uscreen.tv

VOD business security and stability without compromise

Monetize & Distribute Videos Securely

You are putting a lot of time and effort into making your videos. You need to keep them safe. Uscreen provides enhanced privacy and safety features to keep your videos and your client data secured.

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Secure VOD & live streaming

We take security very seriously. That’s why we provide the safest streaming environment available today, while ensuring seamless on-demand and live video content delivery to your audiences everywhere.

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Video-on-demand and live streaming playback

Full data ownership

Own and control all your content and user data, including billing information, platform usage and preferences. Get a deeper customer behavior insight while knowing your information is safe.

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Complete data ownership of your users

Secure checkout and payment

Our checkout pages are perfectly optimized for conversions and offer an enhanced layer of data protection with PA-DSS PCI compliant payment processing. With Uscreen Secure Checkout, purchasing is transparent, safe and protected.

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Secure payment and check out process

Built-in Security & SLA’s

With enhanced and layered security features, we guarantee a stress-free hosting experience and heightened privacy options.

  • 24/7 Monitoring

    Our servers are monitored day and night, 365 days a year to ensure the smooth running of your video on demand service.

  • 99.99% Uptime

    We’re proud to provide one of the most stable and secure video delivery systems available on the market.

  • SSL Security

    Our SSL encryption will ensure that all data passed between the Uscreen web server and your users’ browsers remain private and integral.

  • Secured Payment Data

    Our security protocols ensure all transactions are PA-DSS PCI compliant. We don’t store any payment information locally.

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Secure streaming on any device

Your content is secured via strict encryption using various protocols including HLS, to ensure seamless viewing experiences in a sheltered, protected environment.

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Secure live streaming experience

Secure downloads on OTT apps

Choose if you want to allow your users to download your content to any OTT app, enabling them to view your content offline. Your videos are safe: they’re kept as part of your apps’ memory and cannot be shared outside of that environment.

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Download your content from OTT apps securely

Geo-blocking content restrictions

With Uscreen’s Geo-blocking feature, you can allow or disallow access to audiences residing in any physical location. Our accurate tracking allows you to intercept and block access to any country via IP recognition.

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Secure geo blocking features

Let’s Talk!

Video monetization and distribution has never been easier. It's time to start.

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