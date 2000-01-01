Privacy & Security
Enjoy a higher level of privacy while Uscreen keeps your videos and user data safe. Security and stability without compromise.
Email Us: sales@uscreen.tv
Secure VOD & live streaming
We take security very seriously. That’s why we provide the safest streaming environment available today, while ensuring seamless on-demand and live video content delivery to your audiences everywhere.
Full data ownership
Own and control all your content and user data, including billing information, platform usage and preferences. Get a deeper customer behavior insight while knowing your information is safe.
Built-in Security & SLA’s
With enhanced and layered security features, we guarantee a stress-free hosting experience and heightened privacy options.
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24/7 Monitoring
Our servers are monitored day and night, 365 days a year to ensure the smooth running of your video on demand service.
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99.99% Uptime
We’re proud to provide one of the most stable and secure video delivery systems available on the market.
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SSL Security
Our SSL encryption will ensure that all data passed between the Uscreen web server and your users’ browsers remain private and integral.
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Secured Payment Data
Our security protocols ensure all transactions are PA-DSS PCI compliant. We don’t store any payment information locally.
Secure streaming on any device
Your content is secured via strict encryption using various protocols including HLS, to ensure seamless viewing experiences in a sheltered, protected environment.
Secure downloads on OTT apps
Choose if you want to allow your users to download your content to any OTT app, enabling them to view your content offline. Your videos are safe: they’re kept as part of your apps’ memory and cannot be shared outside of that environment.