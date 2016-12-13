Uscreen is now into its third year of business with over 1,000 customers. We have had the pleasure of working with many different types of customers – experts offering everything from fitness, to educational content, online training, entertainment, and even employee training. Most of our customers offer a subscription-based service, even rentals and one-time sales. We can easily and proudly say that in the last three years, many of our customers have become millionaires!

To date, this is our biggest update yet. We have over a dozen new features being released, including a brand new admin area with improved usability, interface and tutorials.

New WSYWIG Editor: The new WSYWIG editor allows you to edit login and checkout, player, and all of your other pages.

The new WSYWIG editor allows you to edit login and checkout, player, and all of your other pages. Set Up Live Streaming: You can now embed a live streaming player in your programs using a “Text” chapter type.

You can now embed a live streaming player in your programs using a “Text” chapter type. Upsells: Shortly after this release, we will launch an upsells feature enabling you to upsell an offer to your already existing users.

Shortly after this release, we will launch an upsells feature enabling you to upsell an offer to your already existing users. Advanced Video Reports: The updated video reports let you create reports for royalties, seconds played, number of plays, average engagement, and much more.

The updated video reports let you create reports for royalties, seconds played, number of plays, average engagement, and much more. Advanced Sales Reports – Daily & Monthly: Create daily and monthly sales reports with various different filters and outputs.

Create daily and monthly sales reports with various different filters and outputs. Custom Program Fields: Create custom fields for programs, allowing you to add additional fields such as duration, and much more.

Create custom fields for programs, allowing you to add additional fields such as duration, and much more. New Interface: The new interface is much more user-friendly and works on web and tablets.

The new interface is much more user-friendly and works on web and tablets. New Tutorials & Videos: Our new tutorials will guide you through every single step of the way with videos to support every feature.

Our new tutorials will guide you through every single step of the way with videos to support every feature. Setup Wizard: Within the dashboard you will see a new setup wizard; this is just the basic wizard we launched. In January, we will launch a step-by-step wizard guide that helps you easily get setup by following a setup wizard for each step of the way.

Within the dashboard you will see a new setup wizard; this is just the basic wizard we launched. In January, we will launch a step-by-step wizard guide that helps you easily get setup by following a setup wizard for each step of the way. New Dashboard Area: Our new dashboard area includes metrics which you didn’t have access to before, such as number of sessions, video plays, sales, recent updates, and activity log.

Upsells

New Customer End User Dashboard

Favorites Feature

Watch Later Feature

Action Items Feature (A learning feature for users to create a to-do list)

Activity Log

Updated Quiz & Test Feature

Updated Setup Wizard

We also have a bunch of other features coming out in the next 30 days, which we will release a video for once they have been launched.

We hope you are enjoying Uscreen and we are looking forward to hearing your feedback. If you have a feature request, we’re all ears, just write us at sales@uscreen.tv (opens in new tab) .