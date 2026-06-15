Code that runs is table stakes. Working software isn't the same as a solved business problem, and the engineer we want feels that difference in their gut. Anyone can rent a machine that spits out working code now, so that's not the edge anymore. The edge is judgment: knowing which problem actually matters to a creator, then shipping the thing that moves it. Our stack is Ruby on Rails, React, and Flutter, with native bits where it counts (yes, even BrightScript). We hire for how you think, not what you've memorized.