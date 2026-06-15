You start with the creator's experience and work backward to the tech that delivers it. Someone hands you a half-formed problem. You turn it into something creators can actually use, and you own the whole thing: the design call, the code, the ugly edge cases, the metric that proves it worked. The outcome is what matters to you.
In search of extraordinary aliens.
We don't have a ticket for you. We've got a problem,
and we're hoping you'll solve it. We're hiring a
Product Engineer: who takes
a fuzzy customer pain and ships the value, end to end.
Remote.
Worldwide. Even from Mars.
- You've shipped something real, and you can send us the link.
- You'd rather talk to a creator than wait for a PM to translate.
- You measure success in outcomes, not tickets closed.
- You'll throw out yesterday's work the second a better answer shows up.
- You delete more code than you add, at least sometime.
- You can tell good from almost-good. And it bugs you until you fix it.
Code that runs is table stakes. Working software isn't the same as a solved business problem, and the engineer we want feels that difference in their gut. Anyone can rent a machine that spits out working code now, so that's not the edge anymore. The edge is judgment: knowing which problem actually matters to a creator, then shipping the thing that moves it. Our stack is Ruby on Rails, React, and Flutter, with native bits where it counts (yes, even BrightScript). We hire for how you think, not what you've memorized.
A ticket factory. A place to wait for someone to tell you what to build. A 14-round interview gauntlet. And if you need a 60-line job spec to know whether you're a fit, you already have your answer.
There's no apply form. Take an ambiguous prompt, ship a sharp answer. Write to our CTO and show him one problem you owned end to end.
Prefer plain text? Email cto@uscreen.tv directly. Tell Nick the problem, what you shipped, and how you knew it worked.
P.S. The best applications don't read like applications.