Book a Demo

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8TH, 2024

Join Uscreen in
London! 🇬🇧

Connect with fellow Uscreen creators for an exclusive evening of insights, strategies, and networking opportunities. Walk away with actionable tools, fresh ideas, and powerful connections to elevate your membership business.

Spots are limited—reserve yours now!

When and Where

Date

Friday, November 8, 2024

Time

12:00pm - Door opens
1:00pm - Sessions & Workshops Begin
5:00pm - 6:30pm Happy Hour

Location

ONA. Creatives
65-69g East Road, Hackney, London

What’s On the Agenda

Get ready to dive into expert talks, hands-on sessions, and valuable networking opportunities designed to supercharge your growth. 

Here’s what to expect:

Agenda:

  • 12:00 pm – Door Opens
  • 12:00 pm to 1:00 – Welcome & Networking
  • 1:00 pm – Expert Session #1
  • 2:00 pm – Expert Session #2
  • 3:00 pm – Small Group Breakout Session
  • 4:00 pm – Uscreen Experts Panel
  • 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm – Happy Hour!

Who You'll Meet & Hear From

Every speaker & team member at Uscreen London is a membership expert, sharing their best strategies for success with you!

Full schedule of panels and workshops coming soon!

Rob Balasabas

Rob Balasabas is Uscreen's Head of Creator Partnerships & Community, helping creators build recurring revenue streams through strategic partnerships and collaborations. With over 1 million views his personal YouTube channel, Rob is passionate about empowering creators to grow sustainable businesses.

Srey Sankar

Srey Sankar is Uscreen's Chief Marketing Officer, leading a global marketing and growth team to drive results for video creators. Srey is passionate about helping creators build profitable, recurring-revenue businesses.

Bekah Donovan

Bekah Donovan is Uscreen's Senior Multimedia Producer with over a decade of experience helping creator-led businesses master their marketing, expand their communities, and boost revenue. If you're looking for actionable strategies to grow your digital business, be sure to connect with Bekah at the event!

Why You Can’t Miss This Event

Join us for this exclusive event and discover practical strategies, meaningful connections, and valuable insights to elevate your business.

Master Membership Growth:

Learn proven techniques to scale your video membership and boost revenue.

Network with Fellow Creators:

Build valuable connections with other top creators and potential partners.

Gain Direct Access:

Get personalized guidance from the Uscreen team to optimize your growth strategy.

Location: ONA. Creatives

Uscreen Connect London will be held on Friday Nov 8th, 2024 at
ONA. Creatives, where the pulse of New York meets the vibrant spirit of Hackney!

65-69g East Road, Hackney, London

Don’t Miss Out on This Exclusive Opportunity

Spaces are filling up fast—join us for an evening that could transform your business. Reserve your ticket now and elevate your video membership.

Reserve your ticket now.

Secure Your Spot