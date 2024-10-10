FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8TH, 2024
Join Uscreen in
London! 🇬🇧
What’s On the Agenda
Get ready to dive into expert talks, hands-on sessions, and valuable networking opportunities designed to supercharge your growth.
Here’s what to expect:
Agenda:
- 12:00 pm – Door Opens
- 12:00 pm to 1:00 – Welcome & Networking
- 1:00 pm – Expert Session #1
- 2:00 pm – Expert Session #2
- 3:00 pm – Small Group Breakout Session
- 4:00 pm – Uscreen Experts Panel
- 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm – Happy Hour!
Who You'll Meet & Hear From
Every speaker & team member at Uscreen London is a membership expert, sharing their best strategies for success with you!
Full schedule of panels and workshops coming soon!
Rob Balasabas
Rob Balasabas is Uscreen's Head of Creator Partnerships & Community, helping creators build recurring revenue streams through strategic partnerships and collaborations. With over 1 million views his personal YouTube channel, Rob is passionate about empowering creators to grow sustainable businesses.
Srey Sankar
Srey Sankar is Uscreen's Chief Marketing Officer, leading a global marketing and growth team to drive results for video creators. Srey is passionate about helping creators build profitable, recurring-revenue businesses.
Bekah Donovan
Bekah Donovan is Uscreen's Senior Multimedia Producer with over a decade of experience helping creator-led businesses master their marketing, expand their communities, and boost revenue. If you're looking for actionable strategies to grow your digital business, be sure to connect with Bekah at the event!
Why You Can’t Miss This Event
Join us for this exclusive event and discover practical strategies, meaningful connections, and valuable insights to elevate your business.
Master Membership Growth:
Learn proven techniques to scale your video membership and boost revenue.
Network with Fellow Creators:
Build valuable connections with other top creators and potential partners.
Gain Direct Access:
Get personalized guidance from the Uscreen team to optimize your growth strategy.
Location: Ona Location
Uscreen Connect London will be held on Friday Nov 8th, 2024 at
Ona Location, where the pulse of New York meets the vibrant spirit of Hackney!
65-69g East Road, Hackney, London
Location: ONA. Creatives
Uscreen Connect London will be held on Friday Nov 8th, 2024 at
ONA. Creatives, where the pulse of New York meets the vibrant spirit of Hackney!
65-69g East Road, Hackney, London
Why You Should Attend [Insert Show Name]
Accomplish X, Y, Z when you join this amazing session
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