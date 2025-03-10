Uscreen’s Evolution: From Selling Content for Creators to Empowering Their Success
Uscreen helps video creators launch and
grow successful memberships
Uscreen’s story began with the transition from DVDs to online streaming, sparking our mission to help creators and businesses sell their content directly—on-demand or via subscription. In our early days, we sold videos on behalf of these creators. Today, thanks to the vision of our pioneering customers, every new Uscreen creator can own their data and revenue, paving the way for thriving, independent video businesses.
Rise Up Society
Rise Up Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to uplifting communities and alleviating poverty. Their streaming platform offers on-demand videos showcasing their humanitarian work (like jigger removal and community outreach) with high-quality daily updates, allowing supporters to witness and engage with Rise Up Society's mission across devices.
Subscribe to The Rise Up Society:
HSF.live
HSF.live is the official streaming service of the Faroe Islands Handball Federation, bringing live and on-demand handball matches to fans. Subscribers can watch all league games and follow their teams with monthly or yearly plans. It delivers high-quality streams of men’s and women’s handball matches, so supporters can enjoy the excitement of Faroese handball anywhere, anytime.
Subscribe to HSF.live:
ForoRural Capacita
ForoRural Capacita is a streaming platform offering a wide variety of courses, workshops, short videos, and exclusive content for livestock farmers. Partnering with top agricultural experts, it provides must-have training materials—from pasture management to animal nutrition—to help ranchers elevate their farming practices. Subscribers get unlimited access to learn at their own pace, on any device, with engaging content to improve their farm’s productivity.
Subscribe to ForoRural Capacita:
TANA STUDIO
TANA STUDIO is a virtual yoga and Pilates membership platform designed to help members build strength, tone their bodies, and deepen their mind-body connection through fun, embodied movement. Led by instructor Tana Trzebinski, it offers playful yet challenging yoga flows, Pilates workouts, breathwork sessions, and meditations. New classes are added monthly, allowing subscribers to practice at home and feel balanced and strong.
Subscribe to TANA STUDIO:
Brenda Medina STUDIO
Brenda Medina Studio is an online wellness platform offering exclusive member-only content across multiple disciplines. Inside this virtual “studio,” subscribers find a variety of classes—from Vinyasa yoga and ballet-fit workouts to guided meditations and jump-rope routines—organized into themed “salons.” Founded by instructor Brenda Medina, the platform provides 600+ on-demand videos (with new ones monthly) to help users stay motivated and transformed through yoga, dance, and mindfulness practices.
Subscribe to Brenda Medina STUDIO:
Raising brightness
Raising Brightness is a South African e-learning platform that makes online education fun and interactive for primary school children. It offers a vast library of engaging educational videos, practice tests, and lessons in both Afrikaans and English (Grades 1–6) covering Natural Sciences, Math, Social Sciences, and more. Founded by occupational therapist Yolanda Grobler, Raising Brightness strives to spark curiosity, build confidence, and “raise” bright young minds with captivating content accessible anytime.
Subscribe to Raising brightness:
CYGLO
CYGLO TV is a Colombian indoor cycling and fitness platform delivering the best at-home cycling experience. It features high-energy spin classes and functional training sessions led by top coaches, all set to incredible music (“la música es nuestra razón de ser”). Proudly 100% Colombiano, Cyglo offers a 3-day free trial so users can join the virtual “rockstar” cycling classes and sweat it out with immersive, studio-style workouts from anywhere.
Subscribe to CYGLO:
Gaborrayo online academy
GABORRAYO Online Academy is a virtual dance training platform led by coach Gaby Rayo. It offers both live-streamed classes and a library of recorded dance tutorials for different levels (Intermediate and Advanced). Students can join structured class series like “Static Souls,” “Float With Me,” and “Power Pole,” learning new tricks and routines. This online academy allows dancing enthusiasts to progress in their journey with Gaby’s expert guidance, anytime and anywhere.
Subscribe to Gaborrayo online academy:
Sawtooth Software Academy
Sawtooth Software Academy is an online training platform specializing in choice modeling and survey-based marketing analytics education. It offers 60+ hours of expert-led content—including conjoint analysis tutorials, conference presentation videos, and advanced workshops—designed to take a practitioner’s research skills to the next level. Professionals and students can learn cutting-edge techniques from global experts, with content ranging from introductory to advanced, accessible on-demand to boost their marketing analytics expertise.
Subscribe to Sawtooth Software Academy:
Orthoflix Simall
Orthoflix Simall is an on-demand orthopedic surgery education platform featuring a comprehensive library of step-by-step surgical videos. Created by surgeons for surgeons, it provides high-quality orthopedic surgery tutorials with multilingual audio (English/Spanish) and subtitles in seven languages. The platform’s content—covering various procedures and techniques—helps orthopedic practitioners refine their skills, prepare for exams, and learn best practices, all through unlimited access across devices.
Subscribe to Orthoflix Simall:
Sensa
Sensa is an extensive Hebrew-language fitness platform led by Yael Israel, featuring a huge library of Pilates, yoga, and workout classes for all levels and goals. Members get unlimited access to on-demand sessions, from prenatal Pilates and yin yoga to strength-training routines. With new classes added regularly and multi-device support, Sensa.zone allows users to train anytime, anywhere, as part of Yael Israel’s vibrant wellness community.
Subscribe to sensa:
Soca Class
SocaClass.com is a Caribbean dance-fitness platform that helps you stay in shape and on beat with high-energy Soca routines. It offers online Soca dance and fitness classes for all levels, complete with Carnival-style choreography, upbeat music, and even nutritional tips. Founded by Trinidadian coach Luna, Soca Class brings the vibrant vibes of Soca music to your workouts—preparing you for Carnival and keeping exercise fun, accessible, and full of “wine and sweat” anytime you want.
Subscribe to Soca Class:
Townsends Plus
Townsends Plus is the premium streaming platform from the popular Townsends YouTube channel (known for 18th-century cooking and living history). It provides an enhanced viewing experience with ad-free access to hundreds of historical cooking and lifestyle videos produced over 12+ years. Subscribers also get exclusive new series and original content with additional presenters. It’s the ultimate way for fans of colonial-era cooking and history to enjoy Townsends’ content, with no ads and fresh shows, on their own schedule.
Subscribe to Townsends Plus:
Muzzy BBC
Muzzy Online offers the acclaimed BBC language-learning program for children during their prime years of language development. Through animated stories featuring the lovable Muzzy character and friends, the platform immerses kids in new languages (like Spanish, French, German, and more) in a fun, effective way. Subscribers gain unlimited access to all MUZZY videos, songs, and interactive lessons, helping young learners naturally start speaking a second (or third) language.
Subscribe to Muzzy BBC:
MotorsportZA.tv
MotorsportZA.tv is a live streaming and on-demand platform for South African motor racing. It brings dirt and tar oval track action straight to fans’ homes, featuring live coverage of race meetings and an archive of race footage from clubs across the country. For a monthly subscription, viewers can watch weekly race streams (every Wednesday) and catch up on past events on any device. It’s the go-to service to experience the thrill of local SA motorsport anywhere, with multi-device support and easy access to all the racing excitement.
Subscribe to MotorsportZA.tv:
Yoga Now
Yoga Now is an Icelandic online yoga studio that brings your practice to you, wherever you are (”þinn tími, á þínum stað”). Led by instructor Heiðbrá Bjöss, it offers a regularly updated library of classes—from strong Vinyasa flows and Power Yoga to relaxing Yin sessions—available on-demand across devices. With a 10-day free trial and no binding contracts, Yoga Now provides trusted guidance and motivation, helping yogis find their spark and deepen their practice anytime, anywhere.
Subscribe to Yoga Now:
OMT Video Library
The ICOM OMT Video Library is a comprehensive digital curriculum for osteopathic medicine. Brought by the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine’s OMM initiative, it features hundreds of high-quality videos produced by specialists to perfect osteopathic treatment techniques. Subscribers (students, faculty, or clinicians) can stream step-by-step demonstrations of Muscle Energy, Cranial, Counterstrain, and more, using this resource for skill development, exam prep, and board review. The platform offers convenient multi-device access, making advanced osteopathic training available anytime.
Subscribe to OMT Video Library:
Stride At Home | Sea Isle and Avalon
Stride at Home brings the beloved Jersey Shore fitness studio experience into your home. It offers live and on-demand classes in Hot Cardio Sculpt, Hot Pilates, and Hot Yoga— the same signature workouts from Stride’s Sea Isle City and Avalon locations. Subscribers can choose from various series (Mat, Mini, or “From the Vault” Spin rides) and workout anywhere, whether they have 5 or 50 minutes. With multiple membership options and no long-term commitment, Stride at Home keeps you connected to your favorite heated workouts and instructors on your own schedule.
Subscribe to Stride At Home | Sea Isle and Avalon:
YO BK Online
YO BK Online is a virtual extension of the YO BK studios (Brooklyn, NY and Miami, FL) offering a variety of yoga and Pilates classes at your fingertips. From high-intensity Inferno Hot Pilates (HIIT) and dynamic Power Vinyasa flows to soothing Yin Nidra and traditional Hot Yoga, this platform’s on-demand library covers it all. Believing workouts should be fun and empowering, YO BK (a female-owned small business) makes its energizing classes accessible to everyone, anywhere—complete with a 7-day free trial for newcomers.
Subscribe to YO BK Online:
The Spin Junkie
The Spin Junkie is a fitness subscription platform offering unlimited high-energy indoor cycling classes on-demand. Led by renowned instructor Holly (who has trained A-list actors and Olympians), it delivers spin workouts set to various themes and music—from 20-minute HIIT rides featuring Pitbull tracks to 45-minute “rock band” cycles with weights. Members enjoy professionally filmed, motivating spin sessions that they can stream on any device, making it fun and effective to sweat and feel like a rockstar in every ride.
Subscribe to The Spin Junkie:
LiveTantra
LiveTantra is an online learning platform featuring masterclasses taught by authentic Tantra experts. It's ALL CLOTHS-ON content that goes deep into the history of the practice to educate. It offers a wide range of in-depth courses on conscious intimacy, Tantric yoga, and more, all vetted for quality and ethics. Users can purchase individual masterclasses (e.g. “Healing Trauma in Intimacy”) or get unlimited access to the entire library. With trusted teachers and curated content, LiveTantra allows individuals and couples to study Tantra safely and profoundly—anytime, anywhere.
Subscribe to LiveTantra:
NASNPROtv
NASNPROtv is an educational streaming network for spa and skincare professionals, created by the National Aesthetic Spa Network. It provides esthetic education and inspiration through on-demand videos—expert seminars, technique demonstrations, business insights, and motivational talks—for estheticians, spa owners, and beauty therapists. Members get all-access to a virtual catalog of skincare training and monthly live-streamed events (like conferences and “Watch Parties”), helping them learn, grow, and elevate their skills in the beauty industry.
Subscribe to NASNPROtv:
ibex
Ibex is a curated video streaming platform that offers a selection of niche and independent content for discerning viewers. It curates unique films, documentaries, and original series that might not be found on mainstream services. Subscribers to Ibex can discover fresh storytelling and perspectives across genres—art-house cinema, adventure travel logs, experimental shorts, and more—accessible on-demand. As a creative “test project,” Ibex constantly evolves its library to surprise and engage an audience looking for something different to watch.
Subscribe to ibex:
Jackson Films VIP
Jackson Films VIP is a streaming platform showcasing the films and series of Venezuelan director Jackson Gutiérrez. Subscribers get unlimited access to a library of gritty urban movies and the popular “Azotes de Barrio” franchise. With flexible payment options (including local currency) and multi-device streaming, fans can enjoy exclusive Venezuelan crime dramas and action films on-demand, staying connected to Jackson Gutiérrez’s latest releases.
Subscribe to Jackson Films VIP:
히즈쇼TV
히즈쇼TV (HisShow TV) is a Korean Christian children’s streaming platform packed with fun, faith-based content. It features animated series, sing-along songs, Bible story cartoons, and interactive lessons that teach Christian values in an engaging way for kids. Parents and churches can use HisShow TV to stream wholesome programs that entertain while imparting moral lessons. With colorful characters and adventures, the platform helps children learn about the Bible and Jesus’s love through safe, age-appropriate media anytime, anywhere.
Subscribe to 히즈쇼TV:
Rocket Yoga TV
Rocket Yoga TV provides virtual Rocket Vinyasa yoga teacher training and on-demand classes. Led by master instructor David Kyle, the platform offers a mix of basic and advanced Rocket Yoga sessions, including full-length teacher training modules and standalone classes. Practitioners can learn the Rocket sequence, dive into Ashtanga-based techniques, and even join a virtual community for live streaming classes. Accessible anywhere, Rocket Yoga TV empowers yogis to deepen their practice or become certified teachers through its comprehensive online programs.
Subscribe to Rocket Yoga TV:
Tennis On Demand
Tennis On Demand is a streaming platform that serves up tennis training and entertainment any time you want. It offers a library of coaching videos, drills, match replays, and tennis tutorials to help players improve their game. From technique lessons by professional coaches to fitness workouts for tennis, subscribers can learn at their own pace and watch legendary matches on-demand. Tennis On Demand makes it easy for fans and players to stay connected to the sport, refine their skills, and enjoy exclusive tennis content on all devices.
Subscribe to Tennis On Demand:
R3bar LLC
R3BAR Training is a unique fitness platform centered on the R3BAR device—a portable resistance bar system for functional training. The platform offers on-demand workout videos and programs that improve core stability, balance, and athletic performance using the R3BAR. Created by performance coach Robert Fletcher, R3BAR’s content ranges from athletic conditioning and injury prevention exercises to rehabilitation routines. Subscribers can enhance their strength and mobility through guided R3BAR workouts anytime, making cutting-edge functional training accessible beyond the gym.
Subscribe to R3bar LLC:
The Barre + Yoga Experience
The Barre + Yoga Experience is an online fitness studio that blends ballet-inspired barre workouts with rejuvenating yoga flows. Subscribers can access a variety of on-demand classes that sculpt and tone the body using barre techniques and improve flexibility and balance through yoga. Each session is designed to be low-impact yet effective, suitable for all levels. With professional instructors and a focus on graceful strength, this platform lets users enjoy a holistic barre-yoga workout from the comfort of home.
Subscribe to The Barre + Yoga Experience:
NetKanema
NetKanema is the largest streaming platform for Mozambican cinema, bringing the country’s rich film heritage to audiences online. It offers a vast virtual library of Mozambique’s movies, documentaries, and TV shows—all produced by local filmmakers. Viewers can discover classic and contemporary Mozambican films (with subtitles), watch top 5 fan-favorites of the month, and celebrate the nation’s storytelling. Launched in 2019, NetKanema connects cinephiles with hard-to-find Mozambican content, preserving and sharing the culture’s cinematic art globally.
Subscribe to NetKanema:
Sculpt360 On Demand
Sculpt360 On Demand is the online extension of the Sculpt360 boutique fitness studio. It delivers high-intensity, low-impact workouts that combine Pilates principles with cardio and strength training for a full-body “360” sculpt. Members can stream a variety of classes—ranging from quick 20-minute burns to longer sweat sessions—targeting every muscle group with the studio’s signature moves. With expert instructors guiding form and modifications, Sculpt360 On Demand lets users experience the burn of a studio workout anytime, helping them tone and strengthen from home.
Subscribe to Sculpt360 On Demand:
Canudo BJJ Online
Canudo BJJ Online is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training platform led by world-class instructor Alexandre “Canudo.” It offers a structured curriculum of Gi and No-Gi BJJ techniques through high-quality video lessons—from fundamental moves and drills to advanced submissions and competition strategies. Students can follow along with step-by-step instruction, join live seminars, and review fight breakdowns. This online academy makes it possible for grapplers worldwide to improve their skills under Canudo’s guidance, with flexible learning on any device.
Subscribe to Canudo BJJ Online:
Strong Mama Fitness
Strong Mama Fitness is an online fitness program designed specifically for mothers at all stages (prenatal, postpartum, and beyond). It offers safe and effective workout videos that help moms build strength, boost energy, and regain confidence. From gentle recovery exercises and core rehab for new moms to challenging HIIT and strength circuits for busy moms, the platform covers varied needs. Strong Mama’s flexible, family-friendly routines let mothers squeeze in workouts at home and connect with a community of moms on a shared wellness journey.
Subscribe to Strong Mama Fitness:
EXPLR
EXPLR is a streaming platform full of educational videos and documentaries designed to inspire young minds. Aimed at students and educators, EXPLR offers engaging real-world content across science, culture, technology, and global issues to supplement learning. Its curated library features short films and series that spark curiosity and critical thinking, making classroom topics come alive. Accessible at home or in school, EXPLR provides a safe, ad-free environment for kids to explore the world and develop a passion for discovery through media.
Subscribe to EXPLR:
Balansis Online
Balansis Online is a holistic wellness and Pilates platform that offers personalized training and balanced lifestyle programs. It provides virtual Pilates classes (including apparatus-based sessions) and guided exercises tailored to improve posture, core strength, and mind-body balance. In addition to fitness, Balansis incorporates education on healthy habits—like mindful nutrition and stress reduction—to support overall well-being. Whether through small-group sessions or one-on-one coaching, Balansis Online helps clients achieve physical and mental balance conveniently from home.
Subscribe to Balansis Online:
Pacifica Grey
Pacifica Grey is a curated streaming service dedicated to independent and art-house cinema, with a special focus on Latin American and world films. It allows cinephiles to discover critically acclaimed movies, festival favorites, and hidden gems that are often hard to find elsewhere. The platform’s catalog includes thought-provoking dramas, documentaries, and innovative shorts hand-picked by film experts. By providing these films on-demand with subtitles, Pacifica Grey connects audiences to diverse storytelling and emerging filmmakers from around the globe.
Subscribe to Pacifica Grey:
INTUS
INTUS is a holistic well-being platform designed to help individuals and families build healthy emotional, physical, and mental habits. Through its app and online portal, users get access to year-round tools like guided meditations, mindful movement exercises, nutrition tips, and family-friendly emotional learning activities. INTUS provides practical exercises and self-knowledge journeys that reduce stress and foster personal growth. By integrating conscious habits into daily life, the platform empowers users to improve their emotional resilience, physical health, and overall harmony.
Z Ministries Digital Products Store
Joseph Z’s Digital Products Store is an online hub for faith-based teachings and resources from Z Ministries. Subscribers and visitors can stream or download a variety of Christian content such as prophetic sermons, Bible study series, leadership training videos, and e-courses led by Joseph Z. The platform makes it easy for believers to access fresh revelations and spiritual guidance on-demand. Whether through video teachings, audio messages, or digital books, the Z Ministries store equips followers with transformative insights and encouragement wherever they are.
Subscribe to Z Ministries Digital Products Store:
Opera Australia on demand
Opera Australia On Demand is the official streaming service of Opera Australia, bringing world-class performances into your home. Viewers can watch high-definition recordings of Opera Australia’s acclaimed productions—grand operas, ballets, and concerts—whenever they like. The platform offers an expanding catalog of full-length shows (complete with orchestras and costumes) and exclusive behind-the-scenes content. With this service, opera and ballet enthusiasts can experience the magic of the Sydney Opera House and other stages on-demand, enjoying Australia’s finest performances with no geographic limits.
Subscribe to Opera Australia on demand:
Masterclass Bootcamp Bundle
The Masterclass Bootcamp Bundle is a comprehensive online learning package that combines several intensive training courses into one subscription. It likely features a collection of expert-led masterclasses or bootcamp-style programs across different skill areas (e.g., business, tech, personal development). Subscribers can access all courses in the bundle, gaining in-depth knowledge through video lessons, exercises, and resources provided for each topic. This bundle offers a cost-effective way to participate in multiple masterclasses, allowing learners to build new skills step-by-step at their own pace.
Subscribe to Masterclass Bootcamp Bundle:
WE Ballet Fitness
WE Ballet Fitness is an online workout platform that fuses classical ballet technique with fitness conditioning. It offers a range of ballet-inspired exercise classes designed to improve strength, posture, and flexibility. Users can stream barre workouts, ballet cardio routines, and stretching sessions led by professional dancers, all tailored for at-home practice. The “WE” stands for Wellness and Empowerment—WE Ballet Fitness welcomes all levels (even those with no dance background) to sculpt their bodies gracefully and have fun doing it, anytime and anywhere.
Subscribe to WE Ballet Fitness:
MeccaFLIX
MeccaFLIX is a streaming service featuring an array of content for the Muslim community. It includes Islamic lectures, educational series, documentaries, and family-friendly films that align with Muslim values. Users can watch Quranic teachings, prophetic stories, and live event broadcasts on-demand, making it easy to stay spiritually nourished. MeccaFLIX aims to be a one-stop hub for wholesome entertainment and religious programming—accessible worldwide—allowing viewers to strengthen their faith and enjoy culturally relevant media at their convenience.
Subscribe to MeccaFLIX:
Limber Movement Therapy
Limber Movement Therapy is an online program that uses therapeutic movement and dance to improve physical and mental well-being. It offers guided video sessions that blend gentle dance, stretching, and mindful movement techniques to help users increase mobility, release tension, and build body awareness. Suitable for all ages and abilities, the platform’s sessions (often led by movement therapists or dance instructors) provide a calming yet effective way to manage stress and aid rehabilitation. With Limber, users can engage in healing movement practices from home, enhancing flexibility and emotional balance.
Subscribe to Limber Movement Therapy:
Swahiliflix
Swahiliflix is a dedicated streaming platform for Swahili-language entertainment. It features a rich selection of East African content—including Swahili films, TV series, comedies, and children’s programs—available on-demand globally. From popular Bongo movies to original series set in Kenya and Tanzania, Swahiliflix celebrates the Swahili culture and storytelling. Subscribers can enjoy unlimited streaming of new and classic titles with subtitles, supporting and connecting the global Swahili-speaking community through the love of film and TV.
Subscribe to Swahiliflix:
Fitnessa System
The Fitnessa System is an online fitness program that delivers structured workouts and nutrition guidance to help users achieve their health goals. It offers a range of on-demand exercise videos—covering strength training, cardio, HIIT, and flexibility—alongside meal plans or healthy recipes to support a balanced lifestyle. The platform’s workouts are organized into progressive levels or challenges, enabling members to follow a clear plan and track their progress. With expert tips and motivational coaching, Fitnessa makes it convenient to stay fit and energized from home.
Subscribe to Fitnessa System:
My Preschool Place
My Preschool Place is an online educational platform designed for young children (preschool and kindergarten age). It provides interactive videos, sing-alongs, and fun learning activities that cover early childhood concepts like letters, numbers, colors, and social skills. With friendly characters and engaging storytelling, the platform helps kids learn foundational skills in a safe digital environment. Parents and educators can use My Preschool Place to supplement learning at home, as it transforms screen time into a positive, educational experience for little ones.
Subscribe to My Preschool Place:
BRNetwork
BRNetwork (Banana Rants Network) is an online content platform offering a blend of entertainment, comedy, and candid commentary. It hosts original web series, talk segments, and podcast-style videos that discuss everyday topics with humor and honesty. As a creative collective, BRNetwork showcases diverse voices and offbeat perspectives—viewers might find skits, social rants, pop culture parodies, and community forums all in one place. Subscribing gives access to a growing library of unfiltered, relatable content, letting fans join the “banana bunch” and share in the laughs and real talk anytime.
Subscribe to BRNetwork:
MY Fitness
MY Fitness is a subscription-based online fitness platform offering a variety of workout videos and training plans to suit different goals. Subscribers have on-demand access to cardio routines, strength training sessions, yoga flows, and more—allowing them to customize their exercise schedule. The platform often features expert trainers who demonstrate proper form and provide modifications, making the workouts accessible for beginners and challenging for advanced users. MY Fitness’s convenient at-home workouts and potential meal plan integrations help users stay active and healthy with minimal equipment and maximum flexibility.
Subscribe to MY Fitness:
Elizabeth Sullivan Wellness
Elizabeth Sullivan Wellness is a holistic health and fitness platform led by wellness coach Elizabeth Sullivan. It offers on-demand workouts (from invigorating cardio and strength routines to calming yoga and stretching sessions), nutrition insights, and mindset coaching videos. Elizabeth’s approach focuses on empowering women to achieve balance in body and mind. Subscribers can follow structured programs or individual classes, all aimed at improving fitness, reducing stress, and fostering sustainable healthy habits. The platform makes it convenient to learn from Elizabeth’s expertise and join a supportive wellness community at any time.
Subscribe to Elizabeth Sullivan Wellness:
Online Muzički Kursevi - Vesela Fabrika
“Vesela Fabrika” Online Muzički Kursevi (Happy Factory Online Music Courses) is a platform offering interactive music lessons for children. It provides a playful and engaging way for kids to learn instruments (like piano, guitar, or violin), music theory, and singing through video tutorials and games. The courses are taught in the Serbian language by experienced music teachers, who break down concepts into fun, easy-to-follow segments. Kids can progress at their own pace, earn badges, and enjoy creative exercises. Vesela Fabrika’s online courses bring the joy of music education into the home, nurturing young musicians in a joyful, factory-of-fun atmosphere.
Subscribe to Online Muzički Kursevi - Vesela Fabrika: