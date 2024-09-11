FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18TH, 2024
Join Uscreen in
Los Angeles!
What’s On the Agenda
Get ready to dive into expert talks, hands-on sessions, and valuable networking opportunities designed to supercharge your growth.
Here’s what to expect:
Agenda:
- 4:00 pm – Happy Hour
- 5:30 pm – Welcome & Introduction
- 5:45 pm – Expert Session #1
- 6:30 pm – Expert Session #2
- 7:30 pm – Small Group Breakout Session
- 8:30 pm – Uscreen Experts Panel
- 9:00 pm to 10:00 pm – Giveaways & Open Networking
Who You'll Meet & Hear From
Every speaker & team member at Uscreen Los Angeles is a membership expert, sharing their best strategies for success with you!
Full schedule of panels and workshops coming soon!
PJ Taei
PJ Taei is the founder and CEO of Uscreen, a leading video monetization platform. He’s on a mission to help creators generate $1 billion in earnings by 2025, all while building a sustainable, bootstrapped business.
Chris Sharpe
Chris Sharpe is the co-founder of Yoga With Adriene, the #1 yoga channel on YouTube with over 11 million subscribers. A seasoned digital content strategist and producer, Chris has been making a full-time living on YouTube for over a decade, helping creators build sustainable online brands.
Brendan Sweeney
Brendan Sweeney is the CEO of Filmmakers Academy and a creative producer and director based in Los Angeles. With a passion for storytelling and years of experience working on projects for brands like Sony and Apple TV, Brendan is dedicated to supporting aspiring filmmakers through education and mentorship.
Why You Can’t Miss This Event
Join us for this exclusive event and discover practical strategies, meaningful connections, and valuable insights to elevate your business.
Master Membership Growth:
Learn proven techniques to scale your video membership and boost revenue.
Network with Fellow Creators:
Build valuable connections with other top creators and potential partners.
Gain Direct Access:
Get personalized guidance from the Uscreen team to optimize your growth strategy.
Location: Ethos Society
Uscreen Connect Los Angeles will be held on Friday Oct 18th, 2024 at the
Ethos Society in the heart of Los Angeles, California.
3435 Wilshire Blvd (14th Floor), Los Angeles, California
Frequently asked questions
Got questions about this event?
Check out the FAQ’s for answers.
Can I bring team members?
Yes, you’re welcome to bring team members! Please notify us of how many will be joining you by emailing Rob Balasabas (rob@uscreen.tv) so we can accommodate them accordingly.
Can I bring a guest who’s not a Uscreen customer?
This event is exclusive to invitees. If you believe another creator would benefit from attending, please let us know by emailing Rob Balasabas (rob@uscreen.tv) with their information.
Will there be workshops and networking opportunities during the event?
We’ll provide a detailed schedule closer to the event date. Expect a mix of presentations, workshops, and networking opportunities. Definitely plan to join us at 4pm for the Happy Hour Networking to kick off the evening!
What is the dress code?
The event is business casual, but feel free to wear whatever makes you comfortable and ready to connect!
Will meals be provided?
Yes, there will be food and beverages available throughout the event. Be sure to join us for the Happy Hour Networking starting at 4 p.m.!
Why You Should Attend [Insert Show Name]
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