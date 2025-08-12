Launch, grow, and monetize
Simple video monetization, big results
recurring income for true financial freedom.
Say goodbye to unpredictable revenue
From your first subscriber to your first six figures, Uscreen gives you the tools
you need to launch, grow, and monetize with confidence.
Monetize your way
Create multiple subscription tiers, offer group subscriptions for businesses or schools, run free trials, or sell individual videos and courses. Whatever fits your audience best, Uscreen helps you maximize your earning potential.
Offer more, earn more
Sell individual videos as pay-per-view or limited-time rentals, or accept donations from loyal fans who want to support your work. More options for your audience means more revenue opportunities for you.
Seamless checkout for your global audience
Integrate with Stripe and PayPal for more payment options, like Google Pay, Apple Pay, iDEAL, and more. Our seamless, secure checkout process means fewer drop-offs and more paying customers across the globe. Plus, experience greater flexibility and simpler financial planning with daily, hassle-free payouts.
Optimize every sale with smart checkout tools
Automatically display prices in your customer’s local currency, collect the right taxes at checkout, and give buyers the option to cover transaction fees. These simple settings make it easier for global audiences to buy while maximizing your revenue.
Join the ranks of successful creators selling
videos online with Uscreen
Explore success stories of Uscreen customers who built thriving six and seven-figure
businesses by utilizing Video Monetization.
Uscreen just offers so much more for me and my members. The platform is easy to use, beautifully designed, and packed with features that make a real difference.
Felicity Wood
Founder of Felicity Wood Yoga
18.5%
Member Growth
28.2%
Paid Subscriber Growth
43%
Recurring Revenue Growth
I was already a consumer of other Uscreen platforms, and they were great to use. When I looked through those other sites, [...] and saw what the experience was like, I realized subscribing is super simple and the content’s right there - that was the answer.
Matt Allen
Founder of Adjusters TV
$16K+
Monthly Revenue
409%
Revenue Increase (past year)
480+
Paid Subscribers
Frequently asked questions
Got questions or queries about starting your own Uscreen memberships. Check out the
FAQ’s for answers.
How can I monetize my videos?
With Uscreen, your monetization options are almost endless. From subscriptions, and rentals, to one-time buys and in-app purchases, you can sell your videos online. And make the money you want to make.
Can I set my own price for my content?
Yes. You have full control of your pricing and video monetization strategy. You can set up subscriptions, rentals, or one-time buys for access to your videos and live streams. You can also mix and match offers on your VOD service.
Are there any hidden fees?
At Uscreen, we are proud of our transparent pricing policies that give you one predictable fee every time. Payment processors have their own fees affiliated with their services and you can read about it in our help guide.