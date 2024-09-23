FREE On-Demand Video
The Art Of Email Marketing For Your Membership With Josh Kaplan
In this workshop, we’ll walk you through the 3 ways to master your membership email marketing. Watch to discover how to optimize your owned email channel, build stronger relationships with your members, and increase your revenue. Expect to learn: how to make the most out of the intimate nature of email, the key to pulling in your dream members with magnetic email, and your essential game plan to build a sustainable email strategy that adds revenue.