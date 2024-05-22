Creating more content in less time is just the tip of the iceberg when using live streaming to make your membership stronger.

When you live stream, you’ll have valuable facetime with your members and foster stronger relationships. You’re able to cover topics more in-depth than other types of content.

Plus your community members can connect with each other in the chat too, forming bonds that can keep them interacting in your community long after the stream has ended.

That factor alone can help you build a powerful community spirit that retains people month after month, and year after year.

And our data backs that up, showing that memberships with an engaged community experience 2x less churn than memberships without one.

With a live chat during your stream, you can connect with your members in real time and give real, unfiltered responses.

People might come to your membership for the content, but they stay for the community.

Members can connect with each other in the live stream chat, forming bonds that can keep them interacting in your community long after the stream has ended.

These relationships all build an emotional connection to your membership, making it that much harder to walk away from.

Read more: Video Monetization Guide: Best Platforms, Types, and How to Choose