The Year-End Launch Advantage
Seize the Holiday Boost: Launch & Scale Through New Year's
The Data & Opportunity
Now is the Time
The Data: Uscreen customers who launch in Q4 generate 3-4x more revenue in their first 6 months compared to other quarters. January and February alone see 20% higher growth than other months.
The Opportunity: You have 90 days to capture back-to-back peak seasons:
- Black Friday/Cyber Monday (immediate revenue boost)
- Holiday gifting season (gift cards and annual subscriptions)
- New Year's resolution surge (highest conversion rates of the year)
Phase 1
Foundation Sprint
Your Mission: Build a launch-ready foundation, not a polished masterpiece.
🚨 Planning Mobile Apps? Start working with your onboarding specialist for app requirements on day 1. The faster you upload the required assets, the faster our app team can get to work building! While the app is being built, you can still move forward promoting your membership.
The Right Price
Survey Your Audience (Recommended)
Use a free tool like Google Forms and survey your audience. Keep it short: 5-7 questions. Use these question templates to get started:
- What are your current goals when it comes to [your topic]?
- How much would you pay monthly for exclusive access to [your content type] plus community support?
- Which would you value most: [Option A] or [Option B]?
Pro Distribution Tips:
- Offer an incentive like entries into a giveaway for a gift card
- Set a time limit of 48 - 72 hours
- Share the link to your email list and social media audiences
Skip the Survey? Use Proven Benchmarks
Based on thousands of successful Uscreen launches:
Monthly Plan: $15-29/month
Annual Plan: Monthly price x10 (offering 2 months free)
Callout
Research 2 - 4 competitors in your niche. What are they charging, and what value do they provide? Aim to price competitively, not race to the bottom. If you offer more benefits or value, you can feel comfortable charging more.
Essential Content
Create a “Full Shelf”
- Start by creating 3 or more categories to sort your videos into.
- Keep categories broad. You can use custom filters to let your customers dial in on exactly what they need.
- Upload 4 or 5 videos per category. This will make your catalog appear full when members log in for the first time.
Don't Have Enough Content Yet?
- Repurpose existing content: YouTube videos, Instagram Lives, course modules
- Schedule live streams: Shows members more content is coming (and replays turn into on-demand videos)
Your Community Space
Essential Community Channels
- Create and pin a community guidelines post to set expectations for your members
- Create a few community channels to keep the conversations organized.
Channel Ideas:
- 📢 Announcements (platform updates, new content alerts)
- 💬 General Chat (main discussion space)
- 🎉 Celebrate Wins (member success stories and victories)
Getting Your Community Active
- Pre-schedule 5 - 14 posts for your first two weeks, so you can lead by example and stay active
- Plan 15 minutes daily for community engagement during your first month.
- It may feel quiet initially - that's normal! Keep posting consistently and folks will become more confident.
Phase 1 Checklist
Survey & Start App Build
- Start on your app requirements
- Launch audience survey (48-72 hour deadline)
- Research competitors for pricing
Set Up & Branding
- Upload branding (logo, colors)
- Set up payment gateway
- Create 3 content categories
Pricing & Planning
- Review survey results and set pricing
- Create monthly + annual plans
Content & Community
- Upload 12 videos (or schedule streams)
- Set up 4 community channels
- Pin community guidelines
- Schedule at least 5 community posts
Phase 2
Pre-Launch Marketing
Your Mission: Build anticipation and get people excited for your December launch
Create Your Sales Page
Here you have two options:
- Use Uscreen Landing Page Builder
- Link the catalog to your existing website (here’s how)
A great sales page includes:
- Clear headline about the transformation your members get
- 3-5 key member benefits
- Pricing blocks (with the discount emphasized if you’re launching with a founders rate)
- Testimonials from past customers
- Strong call-to-action button
Want strong examples? Check out these memberships.
Start Building Hype
Yes, you should be posting even before your membership is ready to launch! This video will give you a simple 4-week plan to follow:
For your email list, this formula can get you started. We’ll cover launch day and beyond in Phase 3.
1. Announcement Email (2 weeks before launch)
- Reveal what's coming
- Share your origin story
- Preview key benefits
2. Preview Email (1 week before launch)
- Show behind-the-scenes content
- Share member benefits
- Tease any special pricing or holiday offer
3. Launch Email (Day before)
- Reveal full details
- Share launch offer
- Include clear call-to-action
Check out the email templates at the end of this playbook for inspiration!
Callout: you can use your own email tool OR use Uscreen’s built-in email broadcast tool, which can be found in the marketing tab.
Bonus: Get Ready for The New Year
Your audience is already thinking about a fresh start. Your job is to make it easy for them to say yes before January hits.
Even without a dedicated “Holiday sale,” you can make your launch feel time-sensitive and seasonal.
Examples:
- Founding Member Perks available until Jan 1 (lock in best price, bonus access, etc.)
- Access to an exclusive kickoff event during launch week
- Position your membership as a great gift
Phase 2 Checklist
Sales Page Setup
- Create landing page
- Test page on mobile and desktop
Social Media Begins
- Plan social content
- Schedule your first few posts (building in public)
Email Sequence
- Write announcement email
- Write preview email
- Write launch day email
- Set up email tool (Uscreen or external)
Callout
You can use your own email tool OR use Uscreen’s built-in email broadcast tool, which can be found in the marketing tab.
Phase 3
Launch & Growth
Your Mission: Go live, get loud, and create early momentum that carries your members into the New Year.
This is where you shift from building to activating. Your community may still be small, but that’s an advantage because your early members get more of you. That’s part of what makes the experience sticky.
Day 1: Launch Day
Public-facing:
- Send your launch email
- Post “We’re live!” across all your channels
Member-facing:
- Post a welcome message in your Uscreen community and ask new members to introduce themselves
- If possible, personally welcome each member (DM, comment, live stream shoutout)
- Upload a short Welcome Video + Platform Tour that shows where to start, where content lives, and what’s coming
Days 2–7: Keep the Energy Up
Public-facing
- Share early member wins—even small ones count
- Post a quick tutorial (screen recording or selfie style) to show how easy it is to get started
- Tease what’s coming in January to keep future pacing top of mind
- Send an email to your list addressing potential objections to encourage more sign ups
Member-facing
- Post a Quick-Win Video (teach something fast, film on your phone if needed)
- Share daily community prompts:
- Example: “What’s one habit you want to build before January?”
- Polls, questions, short video check-ins
What about everyone else?
Not everyone will want to join on Day 1. Some people are naturally more cautious. That doesn’t mean you can’t move them closer to joining! Here are 4 conversion angles to use with free followers:
- Showcase Results: Even one person using your content? Share their win.
- Highlight the Community: Do members get access to you? To each other? Show the value.
- Preview What’s Coming in January: People are planning ahead. Show them what they’ll miss if they wait.
- Create Pricing Urgency: Let them know this is your founding member price, and it won’t last.
5 Templates for Emails
Email Templates
These are examples to get you started! We recommend writing emails in your voice and focusing on your membership benefits. For more email marketing best practices, check out this guide.
Email 1: Announcement (2 weeks before launch)
Subject: The membership I needed last January
Body:
Hi [First Name],
Last January, I hit a wall with [industry challenge]. I was frustrated, overwhelmed, and tired of guessing my way through it.
So I built what I wish I had back then.
In 2 weeks, I’m launching a membership designed to help you start strong and stay consistent through the new year.
As a founding member, you’ll get:
- Step-by-step training to go from [Point A] to [Point B]
- Support from people on the same journey
- A space built for progress, not pressure
More details coming soon—plus a little surprise for early subscribers.
– [Your Name]
P.S. If you’ve been waiting for a clean slate, this is it.
Email 2: Preview (1 week before launch)
Subject: A quick peek at what’s inside
Body:
Hi [First Name],
Here’s your first look at what’s waiting inside the membership:
- Weekly [Topic] trainings (Week 1: [Name], Week 2: [Name])
- A community built for connection—not chaos
- Direct access to me and the tools I’ve used to help [audience type] make real progress
Founding members get it all for just $[price]/month or $[price]/year.
Why join now?
- You lock in this rate for life
- You’ll start before New Years to get ahead
- January’s plan is already waiting
Want a sneak peek? [Link to tour or teaser video]
– [Your Name]
P.S. Launch is next week. Don’t wait for “someday” when you can start now.
Email 3: The Day Before Launch
Subject: Opens tomorrow: Founding member spots
Body:
Hi [First Name],
Tomorrow at [Time EST], the doors open.
Here’s what you get as a founding member:
- $[price]/month or $[price] /year (locked in for life)
- Access to exclusive content + community
- A clean start before the New Year
Let’s kick this off right.
–[Your Name]
P.S. Pricing goes up after launch week. This is the lowest it’ll ever be.
Email 4: Launch Day
Subject: We’re LIVE! Let’s start strong
Body:
Hi [First Name],
It’s official — [Membership Name] is now open!
Inside, you’ll find:
- Weekly trainings (the first one drops today)
- A private community to keep you moving
- Tools to help you finish this year strong and roll into January with momentum
Join before [date], and you’ll also get [bonus].
👉 [Join Now – Founding Member Access]
I’m going live at [Time EST] to welcome new members and share what’s coming in January. Hope to see you there.
– [Your Name]
P.S. Founding member pricing ends soon. Don’t wait.
Email 5: Objection Crusher (2–4 days after launch)
Subject: “What if I fall behind?” (and other questions)
Body:
Hi [First Name],
Quick answers to the biggest questions I’ve been getting:
“Do I have time for this?”
Yes. The content is bite-sized, flexible, and built for real life.
“What if I fall behind?”
Everything is recorded, and you can go at your own pace.
“I’ve tried other memberships…”
This one’s different. It’s focused, actionable, and built around you.
You don’t have to do this alone—or wait until January to start.
[Link: Join Now]
– [Your Name]
Social Media Recipes
5 Frameworks for Social Posts
Everyone has their own social media style, so think of these as “recipes” for posts. We’ve pulled a few essentials from the video above. Watch it again for your full 4-week plan.
1. Your Origin Story Post
2. Behind-the-Scenes Post
3. Problem → Solution Post
4. Launch Countdown Announcement
5. Launch Day Celebration Post