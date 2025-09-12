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The Year-End Launch Advantage

Seize the Holiday Boost: Launch & Scale Through New Year's

The Data & Opportunity

Why Now Is The Time

Phase 1

Foundation Sprint

Phase 2

Pre-Launch Marketing

Phase 3

Launch & Growth

Email Templates

5 Templates for Emails

Social Media Recipes

5 Frameworks for Social Posts

The Data & Opportunity

Now is the Time

The Data: Uscreen customers who launch in Q4 generate 3-4x more revenue in their first 6 months compared to other quarters. January and February alone see 20% higher growth than other months.

The Opportunity: You have 90 days to capture back-to-back peak seasons:

  • Black Friday/Cyber Monday (immediate revenue boost)
  • Holiday gifting season (gift cards and annual subscriptions)
  • New Year's resolution surge (highest conversion rates of the year)

Phase 1

Foundation Sprint

Your Mission: Build a launch-ready foundation, not a polished masterpiece.

🚨 Planning Mobile Apps? Start working with your onboarding specialist for app requirements on day 1. The faster you upload the required assets, the faster our app team can get to work building! While the app is being built, you can still move forward promoting your membership. 

The Right Price

Survey Your Audience (Recommended)

Use a free tool like Google Forms and survey your audience.  Keep it short: 5-7 questions. Use these question templates to get started: 

  1. What are your current goals when it comes to [your topic]?
  2. How much would you pay monthly for exclusive access to [your content type] plus community support?
  3. Which would you value most: [Option A] or [Option B]?

Pro Distribution Tips:

  • Offer an incentive like entries into a giveaway for a gift card
  • Set a time limit of 48 - 72 hours
  • Share the link to your email list and social media audiences

Skip the Survey? Use Proven Benchmarks

Based on thousands of successful Uscreen launches:

Monthly Plan: $15-29/month

Annual Plan: Monthly price x10 (offering 2 months free)

Callout

Research 2 - 4 competitors in your niche. What are they charging, and what value do they provide? Aim to price competitively, not race to the bottom. If you offer more benefits or value, you can feel comfortable charging more.

 

Essential Content

Create a “Full Shelf” 

  • Start by creating 3 or more categories to sort your videos into.
  • Keep categories broad. You can use custom filters to let your customers dial in on exactly what they need. 
  • Upload 4 or 5 videos per category. This will make your catalog appear full when members log in for the first time. 

Don't Have Enough Content Yet?

  • Repurpose existing content: YouTube videos, Instagram Lives, course modules
  • Schedule live streams: Shows members more content is coming (and replays turn into on-demand videos)

Your Community Space

Essential Community Channels

  • Create and pin a community guidelines post to set expectations for your members
  • Create a few community channels to keep the conversations organized. 

Channel Ideas: 

  • 📢 Announcements (platform updates, new content alerts)
  • 💬 General Chat (main discussion space)
  • 🎉 Celebrate Wins (member success stories and victories)

Getting Your Community Active

  • Pre-schedule 5 - 14 posts for your first two weeks, so you can lead by example and stay active
  • Plan 15 minutes daily for community engagement during your first month. 
  • It may feel quiet initially - that's normal! Keep posting consistently and folks will become more confident. 

Phase 1 Checklist

Survey & Start App Build

  • Start on your app requirements
  • Launch audience survey (48-72 hour deadline)
  • Research competitors for pricing

Set Up & Branding 

  • Upload branding (logo, colors)
  • Set up payment gateway
  • Create 3 content categories

Pricing & Planning

  • Review survey results and set pricing
  • Create monthly + annual plans

Content & Community

  • Upload 12 videos (or schedule streams)
  • Set up 4 community channels
  • Pin community guidelines
  • Schedule at least 5 community posts

Phase 2

Pre-Launch Marketing

Your Mission: Build anticipation and get people excited for your December launch

Create Your Sales Page

Here you have two options:

  1. Use Uscreen Landing Page Builder
  2. Link the catalog to your existing website (here’s how)

A great sales page includes:

  • Clear headline about the transformation your members get
  • 3-5 key member benefits
  • Pricing blocks (with the discount emphasized if you’re launching with a founders rate) 
  • Testimonials from past customers 
  • Strong call-to-action button

Want strong examples? Check out these memberships

Start Building Hype

Yes, you should be posting even before your membership is ready to launch! This video will give you a simple 4-week plan to follow: 

For your email list, this formula can get you started. We’ll cover launch day and beyond in Phase 3.  

1. Announcement Email (2 weeks before launch)

   - Reveal what's coming

   - Share your origin story

   - Preview key benefits

2. Preview Email (1 week before launch)

   - Show behind-the-scenes content

   - Share member benefits

   - Tease any special pricing or holiday offer

3. Launch Email (Day before)

   - Reveal full details

   - Share launch offer

   - Include clear call-to-action

Check out the email templates at the end of this playbook for inspiration!

Callout: you can use your own email tool OR use Uscreen’s built-in email broadcast tool, which can be found in the marketing tab. 

Bonus: Get Ready for The New Year

Your audience is already thinking about a fresh start. Your job is to make it easy for them to say yes before January hits.

Even without a dedicated “Holiday sale,” you can make your launch feel time-sensitive and seasonal.

Examples:

  • Founding Member Perks available until Jan 1 (lock in best price, bonus access, etc.)
  • Access to an exclusive kickoff event during launch week
  • Position your membership as a great gift

Phase 2 Checklist

Sales Page Setup

  • Create landing page
  • Test page on mobile and desktop

Social Media Begins

  • Plan social content
  • Schedule your first few posts (building in public)

Email Sequence

  • Write announcement email
  • Write preview email
  • Write launch day email
  • Set up email tool (Uscreen or external)

Callout

You can use your own email tool OR use Uscreen’s built-in email broadcast tool, which can be found in the marketing tab.

Phase 3

Launch & Growth

Your Mission: Go live, get loud, and create early momentum that carries your members into the New Year.

This is where you shift from building to activating. Your community may still be small, but that’s an advantage because your early members get more of you. That’s part of what makes the experience sticky.

Day 1: Launch Day

Public-facing:

  • Send your launch email
  • Post “We’re live!” across all your channels

Member-facing:

  • Post a welcome message in your Uscreen community and ask new members to introduce themselves
  • If possible, personally welcome each member (DM, comment, live stream shoutout)
  • Upload a short Welcome Video + Platform Tour that shows where to start, where content lives, and what’s coming

Days 2–7: Keep the Energy Up

Public-facing

  • Share early member wins—even small ones count
  • Post a quick tutorial (screen recording or selfie style) to show how easy it is to get started
  • Tease what’s coming in January to keep future pacing top of mind
  • Send an email to your list addressing potential objections to encourage more sign ups

Member-facing

  • Post a Quick-Win Video (teach something fast, film on your phone if needed)
  • Share daily community prompts:
  •  Example: “What’s one habit you want to build before January?”
  •  Polls, questions, short video check-ins

What about everyone else? 

Not everyone will want to join on Day 1. Some people are naturally more cautious. That doesn’t mean you can’t move them closer to joining! Here are 4 conversion angles to use with free followers:

  1. Showcase Results: Even one person using your content? Share their win.
  2. Highlight the Community: Do members get access to you? To each other? Show the value.
  3. Preview What’s Coming in January: People are planning ahead. Show them what they’ll miss if they wait.
  4. Create Pricing Urgency: Let them know this is your founding member price, and it won’t last.

5 Templates for Emails

Email Templates

These are examples to get you started! We recommend writing emails in your voice and focusing on your membership benefits. For more email marketing best practices, check out this guide

Email 1: Announcement (2 weeks before launch)

Subject: The membership I needed last January

Body:

Hi [First Name],

Last January, I hit a wall with [industry challenge]. I was frustrated, overwhelmed, and tired of guessing my way through it.

So I built what I wish I had back then.

In 2 weeks, I’m launching a membership designed to help you start strong and stay consistent through the new year.

As a founding member, you’ll get:

  • Step-by-step training to go from [Point A] to [Point B]
  • Support from people on the same journey
  • A space built for progress, not pressure

More details coming soon—plus a little surprise for early subscribers.

– [Your Name]

P.S. If you’ve been waiting for a clean slate, this is it.

Email 2: Preview (1 week before launch)

Subject: A quick peek at what’s inside

Body:

Hi [First Name],

Here’s your first look at what’s waiting inside the membership:

  • Weekly [Topic] trainings (Week 1: [Name], Week 2: [Name])
  • A community built for connection—not chaos
  •  Direct access to me and the tools I’ve used to help [audience type] make real progress

Founding members get it all for just $[price]/month or $[price]/year.

Why join now?

  • You lock in this rate for life
  • You’ll start before New Years to get ahead
  • January’s plan is already waiting

Want a sneak peek? [Link to tour or teaser video]

– [Your Name]

P.S. Launch is next week. Don’t wait for “someday” when you can start now.

Email 3: The Day Before Launch

Subject: Opens tomorrow: Founding member spots

Body:

Hi [First Name],

Tomorrow at [Time EST], the doors open.

Here’s what you get as a founding member:

  • $[price]/month or $[price] /year (locked in for life)
  • Access to exclusive content + community
  • A clean start before the New Year

Let’s kick this off right.

 –[Your Name]

P.S. Pricing goes up after launch week. This is the lowest it’ll ever be.

Email 4: Launch Day

Subject: We’re LIVE! Let’s start strong

Body:

Hi [First Name],

It’s official — [Membership Name] is now open!

Inside, you’ll find:

  • Weekly trainings (the first one drops today)
  • A private community to keep you moving
  • Tools to help you finish this year strong and roll into January with momentum

Join before [date], and you’ll also get [bonus].

👉 [Join Now – Founding Member Access]

I’m going live at [Time EST] to welcome new members and share what’s coming in January. Hope to see you there.

– [Your Name]

P.S. Founding member pricing ends soon. Don’t wait.

Email 5: Objection Crusher (2–4 days after launch)

Subject: “What if I fall behind?” (and other questions)

Body:

Hi [First Name],

Quick answers to the biggest questions I’ve been getting:

“Do I have time for this?”
 Yes. The content is bite-sized, flexible, and built for real life.

“What if I fall behind?”
 Everything is recorded, and you can go at your own pace.

“I’ve tried other memberships…”
 This one’s different. It’s focused, actionable, and built around you.

You don’t have to do this alone—or wait until January to start.

[Link: Join Now]

– [Your Name]

Social Media Recipes

5 Frameworks for Social Posts

Everyone has their own social media style, so think of these as “recipes” for posts. We’ve pulled a few essentials from the video above. Watch it again for your full 4-week plan. 

1. Your Origin Story Post

  • Purpose: Kick off launch promotion by sharing why you created your membership.
  • Content Ideas: Tell your “a-ha” moment, the problem you wanted to solve, and your excitement.
  • Format: Personal photo or casual video.
  • Why it matters: Builds authenticity and connection by letting followers feel like they’re “in early.”

2. Behind-the-Scenes Post

  • Purpose: Show progress while you’re still building.
  • Content Ideas: Time-lapse of filming, planning lessons, setting up your space, or editing.
  • Format: Stories, short form video, or photo carousel
  • Why it matters: Increases relatability and positions you as approachable while building anticipation.

3. Problem → Solution Post

  • Purpose: Highlight a struggle your audience faces and how your membership solves it.
  • Content Ideas: Split image/video showing “struggle vs. solution,” or a short reel explaining how your approach removes common obstacles.
  • Format: Photo carousel or talking-head video
  • Why it matters: Directly addresses your audience’s pain points and positions your membership as the answer.

4. Launch Countdown Announcement

  • Purpose: Ensure your audience knows the exact launch date.
  • Content Ideas: Clean graphic with the date, countdown sticker, or carousel showing features + benefits.
  • Format: Feed post and stories.
  • Why it matters: Creates urgency and ensures nobody misses your launch.

5. Launch Day Celebration Post

  • Purpose: Turn excitement into action when the doors open.
  • Content Ideas: Quick platform/app tour, a short celebratory video, or clips of early members’ reactions.
  • Format: Stories and Reel or Carousel.
  • Why it matters: Converts curiosity into sign-ups by showing exactly what’s inside and emphasizing FOMO.