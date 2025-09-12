Seize the Holiday Boost: Launch & Scale Through New Year's

These are examples to get you started! We recommend writing emails in your voice and focusing on your membership benefits. For more email marketing best practices, check out this guide.

Email 1: Announcement (2 weeks before launch)

Subject: The membership I needed last January



Body:

Hi [First Name],

Last January, I hit a wall with [industry challenge]. I was frustrated, overwhelmed, and tired of guessing my way through it.

So I built what I wish I had back then.

In 2 weeks, I’m launching a membership designed to help you start strong and stay consistent through the new year.

As a founding member, you’ll get:

Step-by-step training to go from [Point A] to [Point B]

Support from people on the same journey

A space built for progress, not pressure



More details coming soon—plus a little surprise for early subscribers.

– [Your Name]

P.S. If you’ve been waiting for a clean slate, this is it.

Email 2: Preview (1 week before launch)

Subject: A quick peek at what’s inside

Body:

Hi [First Name],

Here’s your first look at what’s waiting inside the membership:

Weekly [Topic] trainings (Week 1: [Name], Week 2: [Name])

A community built for connection—not chaos

Direct access to me and the tools I’ve used to help [audience type] make real progress

Founding members get it all for just $[price]/month or $[price]/year.

Why join now?

You lock in this rate for life

You’ll start before New Years to get ahead

January’s plan is already waiting

Want a sneak peek? [Link to tour or teaser video]

– [Your Name]

P.S. Launch is next week. Don’t wait for “someday” when you can start now.

Email 3: The Day Before Launch

Subject: Opens tomorrow: Founding member spots

Body:

Hi [First Name],

Tomorrow at [Time EST], the doors open.

Here’s what you get as a founding member:

$[price]/month or $[price] /year (locked in for life)

Access to exclusive content + community

A clean start before the New Year

Let’s kick this off right.

–[Your Name]

P.S. Pricing goes up after launch week. This is the lowest it’ll ever be.

Email 4: Launch Day

Subject: We’re LIVE! Let’s start strong

Body:

Hi [First Name],

It’s official — [Membership Name] is now open!

Inside, you’ll find:

Weekly trainings (the first one drops today)

A private community to keep you moving

Tools to help you finish this year strong and roll into January with momentum

Join before [date], and you’ll also get [bonus].

👉 [Join Now – Founding Member Access]

I’m going live at [Time EST] to welcome new members and share what’s coming in January. Hope to see you there.

– [Your Name]

P.S. Founding member pricing ends soon. Don’t wait.

Email 5: Objection Crusher (2–4 days after launch)

Subject: “What if I fall behind?” (and other questions)

Body:

Hi [First Name],

Quick answers to the biggest questions I’ve been getting:

“Do I have time for this?”

Yes. The content is bite-sized, flexible, and built for real life.

“What if I fall behind?”

Everything is recorded, and you can go at your own pace.

“I’ve tried other memberships…”

This one’s different. It’s focused, actionable, and built around you.

You don’t have to do this alone—or wait until January to start.

[Link: Join Now]

– [Your Name]