Digital Fitness Membership Report

Unlock 29 powerful insights to make more money from your members. This in-depth report shows you what top creators do differently to make members subscribe (and stay subscribed). Get actionable strategies + supporting data, to increase conversions, boost engagement, and keep members longer - for free.

What you'll learn:

Increase member sign-ups.

The "sweet spot" free trial length that's proven to boost conversion. A monthly price benchmark to sell more subscriptions. Exact number of pricing tiers you should offer to drive the highest conversion rate.

Spark more community engagement.

How to increase watch time by up to 23.4%. Key habit-forming features that turn your membership into a part of your subscribers’ daily routines. Real community engagement benchmarks to strive for.

Retain members longer.