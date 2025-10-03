Digital Fitness Membership Report
How These Creators Earned $116.8M From Their Content In 2025
Unlock 29 powerful insights to make more money from your members. This in-depth report shows you what top creators do differently to make members subscribe (and stay subscribed). Get actionable strategies + supporting data, to increase conversions, boost engagement, and keep members longer - for free.
What you'll learn:
The "sweet spot" free trial length that's proven to boost conversion. A monthly price benchmark to sell more subscriptions. Exact number of pricing tiers you should offer to drive the highest conversion rate.
How to increase watch time by up to 23.4%. Key habit-forming features that turn your membership into a part of your subscribers’ daily routines. Real community engagement benchmarks to strive for.
A simple way to ensure paying members stick around for two months longer on average. Discover how many months a typical fitness member stays subscribed for, seasonal spikes to be aware of, and more.