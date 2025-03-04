Launch a premium fitness membership at our lowest price ever!
Now is the time to prepare for the peak-retention summer season, when members are motivated to improve themselves. Get all the tools and support you need to succeed with the all-new Power Plan — Save $4,800+ for a limited time only.
What's included in your Fitness Power Plan:
Launch your own custom-branded app for iOS and Android, delivering your content directly to your audience's devices.
Unlock features like Community, Community Channels, direct messaging, streak tracking, personalized calendars, Spotify integration, and Apple Watch compatibility to maximize member engagement.
Access our 8-week Growth Accelerator program for expert guidance on member acquisition and retention. Plus, leverage our robust marketing, monetization, and analytics tools to optimize your business performance.