Get Your iOS & Android Mobile Apps.
Now Starting at Just $299/Month!
Schedule your 1:1 call—This Offer Has Expired!
Deliver a world-class streaming experience with no coding required. Keep your members engaged and subscribing every month. Get 2 mobile apps on your Uscreen plan for an additional $299/month!
Uscreen apps have proven to double watch times, drive 70% more member acquisitions, and boost recurring revenue.
Launch fast, scale effortlessly, and stand out—leave the tech to us!
*This offer is available to new Growth & Pro customers and existing Growth customers.
Unleash the power of your own branded mobile apps
Take advantage of Uscreen's Summer Promo to launch your branded mobile apps for just $299/month, available for a limited time only.
Elevate your brand’s engagement, supercharge your growth potential, and seize this exclusive offer—before it's gone!
Give your fans what they want
Customers with their own apps see a 2x increase in monthly recurring
revenue because audiences love having their membership on their phones.
Your content and community on mobile
Connect to your audience seamlessly across iOS and Android. Build a vibrant community within your app, enhancing engagement and reach with broad accessibility.
Maximize revenue with in-app purchases
Premium features unique to your
native mobile apps
Your apps will be chock full of premium features that your fans will love - customizable playlists, offline viewing, content calendars, instant live stream access, community and more.
Push notifications to keep your brand top of mind
Keep your members active and engaged by using custom push notifications and messages to notify members of new content, livestreams and community updates.
Hear From Thriving Creators Who Leverage Uscreen Apps
Learn how our customers use their own branded membership apps as an integral part
of their six and seven-figure businesses.
Apps gave us an air of legitimacy and got rid of any barriers to accessing the content. We’re available on all the same platforms as the big streaming services, and pose a real alternative option.
Nick Hayes
Founder of Means TV
$40K+
Monthly revenue
>65%
Viewership from apps
6
Total app platforms
Frequently asked questions
Got questions or queries about starting your own Uscreen memberships. Check out the FAQ’s for answers.
My Membership apps are on another platform. Now what?
Worried about switching platforms? Don't be. Our experienced Migration Team has successfully moved hundreds of users from various platforms (such as Vimeo OTT and Kajabi) to Uscreen with no interruption to their business and with flawless results.
Focus on what you do best, we've got your migration covered.
What's the difference: Web Platform vs. Native Apps?
With your Uscreen account, you have the opportunity to utilize both our web platform and develop native apps.
The Web Platform supports your video streaming website. Your website is only accessible via an internet browser (i.e. Chrome, Firefox, Safari).
Native Apps deliver video streaming directly to the end user's device via an app. They have to download the app directly to their phone, tablet, or TV and then they will be able to access your videos without using a browser.
Uscreen's top customers with apps have over 50% of watch time on native apps, and up to 30% of their income from native apps.
What types of Apps does Uscreen offer?
We currently offer native apps for: IOS Mobile, Android Mobile, Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, AndroidTV, and Apple Watch.
Research shows that customers prefer apps for accessing video content, and apps significantly increase average sales and engagement, which is why we recommend apps!