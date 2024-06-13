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Get Your iOS & Android Mobile Apps.
Now Starting at Just $299/Month!

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Schedule your 1:1 call—This Offer Has Expired!

Deliver a world-class streaming experience with no coding required. Keep your members engaged and subscribing every month. Get 2 mobile apps on your Uscreen plan for an additional $299/month!

Uscreen apps have proven to double watch times, drive 70% more member acquisitions, and boost recurring revenue.

Launch fast, scale effortlessly, and stand out—leave the tech to us!

*This offer is available to new Growth & Pro customers and existing Growth customers.

A testimonial given by Adriene Mishler from Find What Feels Good that states how important Uscreen was to her businesses growth.

Unleash the power of your own branded mobile apps

Take advantage of Uscreen's Summer Promo to launch your branded mobile apps for just $299/month, available for a limited time only.
Elevate your brand’s engagement, supercharge your growth potential, and seize this exclusive offer—before it's gone!

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Give your fans what they want

Customers with their own apps see a 2x increase in monthly recurring revenue because audiences love having their membership on their phones.

Your content and community on mobile

Connect to your audience seamlessly across iOS and Android. Build a vibrant community within your app, enhancing engagement and reach with broad accessibility.

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An image of In the Lab+ Live Streaming with Live Chat

Maximize revenue with in-app purchases

Mobile apps are the best way to to simplify the buying process for your fans - Customers are 150% more likely to purchase with a click of a button on their phone.

Premium features unique to your
native mobile apps

Your apps will be chock full of premium features that your fans will love - customizable playlists, offline viewing, content calendars, instant live stream access, community and more.

Push notifications to keep your brand top of mind

Keep your members active and engaged by using custom push notifications and messages to notify members of new content, livestreams and community updates.

Your apps in 30 days - zero tech skills required

Our team of specialists will handle everything. From development, to launch, to maintenance - it’s all covered. You own the app, we do the work.

An image of Tashak's Uscreen membership information and app icon.
An image of Tashak's Membership Community along side a vertical live stream.

Launch Your Branded Mobile Apps for Just $299/Month

Join the thousands of creators who trust Uscreen to power their branded mobile apps. Start your journey today and take advantage of this limited-time summer offer. Elevate your brand and connect with your audience like never before.

Hear From Thriving Creators Who Leverage Uscreen Apps

Learn how our customers use their own branded membership apps as an integral part of their six and seven-figure businesses.

Film professionals from Means TV with a camera on a stabilizer rig, representing a behind-the-scenes look at film production and equipment handling for the 'MEANS TV' project or educational platform
MEANS TV logo

Apps gave us an air of legitimacy and got rid of any barriers to accessing the content. We’re available on all the same platforms as the big streaming services, and pose a real alternative option.

Nick Hayes

Founder of Means TV

$40K+

Monthly revenue

>65%

Viewership from apps

6

Total app platforms

View case study
An image of Justin Rhodes, the founder of Abundance Plus
Abundance Plus Logo

When we launched Abundance Plus with Uscreen, right away it exceeded my expectations. Our business doubled. Our YouTube views doubled. It was a great time to launch. People were ready for an app.

Justin Rhodes

Founder of Abundance+

$100K+

Monthly revenue

2x

Membership growth

4.5

Average App Store ratings

View case study

Uscreen has helped over 4,000+ creators succeed

9.2 MILLION

USERS

3,500+

APPS LAUNCHED

$150M+

ANNUAL CREATOR EARNINGS

Frequently asked questions

Got questions or queries about starting your own Uscreen memberships. Check out the FAQ’s for answers.

My Membership apps are on another platform. Now what?

Worried about switching platforms? Don't be. Our experienced Migration Team has successfully moved hundreds of users from various platforms (such as Vimeo OTT and Kajabi) to Uscreen with no interruption to their business and with flawless results.
Focus on what you do best, we've got your migration covered.

What's the difference: Web Platform vs. Native Apps?

With your Uscreen account, you have the opportunity to utilize both our web platform and develop native apps.

The Web Platform supports your video streaming website. Your website is only accessible via an internet browser (i.e. Chrome, Firefox, Safari).

Native Apps deliver video streaming directly to the end user's device via an app. They have to download the app directly to their phone, tablet, or TV and then they will be able to access your videos without using a browser.

Uscreen's top customers with apps have over 50% of watch time on native apps, and up to 30% of their income from native apps.

What types of Apps does Uscreen offer?

We currently offer native apps for: IOS Mobile, Android Mobile, Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, AndroidTV, and Apple Watch.

Research shows that customers prefer apps for accessing video content, and apps significantly increase average sales and engagement, which is why we recommend apps!

Launching Branded Apps Has Never Been Easier

Turn your fans into loyal members on your own membership platform across all devices.
Launch your mobile apps with our exclusive summer time offer, starting at just $299/month for 2 apps.