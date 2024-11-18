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Finally, a quick & easy way to launch a Smart TV app!

Get discovered on the leading Smart TV devices. Differentiate your brand by creating a Smart TV app with Uscreen, the only membership platform offering a video catalog, live streaming, and complete revenue control — all-in-one.

An image of Studio Bloom Membership catalog previewed on a Smart TV app.

Elevate your brand with your own Smart TV app

Stand out from other creators with a branded Smart TV app, launched by our team in 30 days. Uscreen customers with mobile & TV apps have generated 10x more monthly recurring revenue.

Find What Feels Good yoga membership by Adriene Mishler. The platform, community and apps all powered by Uscreen.

Why Launch a Smart TV App With Uscreen?

Discover some of the reasons why 300+ creators have trusted Uscreen to develop their Samsung TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV apps (versus doing it themselves or hiring costly developers).

Binge-worthy, Netflix-like video experience

Impress fans across TV & mobile with a flawless video experience, featuring auto-play, offline viewing, and “continue watching”. Uscreen customers see 2x higher watch times on apps vs on web.

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An image of RaceOn Membership catalog previewed on a TV app.

Live stream to members’ TV apps with ease

Skip the complexity of 3rd party live streaming tools. Go live directly on Uscreen with push-button convenience. Creators who host regular live streams on our platform see 2x higher monthly recurring revenue.

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Own your audience, control your revenue

Don’t put all your eggs in Big Tech’s baskets. Acquire customers on a platform you own & control. Unlock recurring, scalable revenue with our flexible subscription plans.

A mobile phone showing a woman live streaming, and three charts that show last 30 days revenue growth, a monthly subscription plan, and a complete purchase button.

Your Smart TV app in 30 days — no coding required

Sit back while our technical team develops, launches, and maintains your TV app, at no extra cost — in 30 days. Leave the coding to us while you focus on creating content and engaging with your fans.

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An image of Abundance+ Membership catalog previewed on a TV app.

Hear From Thriving Creators Who Launched Smart TV Apps With Uscreen

Discover how these Uscreen customers developed branded TV apps to scale their membership businesses to six and seven figures.

Apps gave us an air of legitimacy and got rid of any barriers to accessing the content. We’re available on all the same platforms as the big streaming services, and pose a real alternative option.

Nick Hayes

Founder of Means TV

$40K+

MONTHLY REVENUE

>65%

VIEWERSHIP FROM APPS

6

TOTAL APP PLATFORMS

An image of Justin Rhodes, the founder of Abundance Plus

When we launched Abundance Plus with Uscreen, right away it exceeded my expectations. Our business doubled. Our YouTube views doubled. It was a great time to launch. People were ready for an app.

Justin Rhodes

Founder of Abundance+

$100K+

MONTHLY REVENUE

2X

MEMBERSHIP GROWTH

4.5⭑

AVERAGE APP STORE RATINGS

Uscreen has helped over 4,000+ creators succeed

9.2 MILLION

USERS

3,500+

APPS LAUNCHED

$150M+

ANNUAL CREATOR EARNINGS

Get a Smart TV app — and so much more

Your branded TV app is just one aspect of running a profitable, sustainable membership business. Check out these other key features you get with Uscreen’s intuitive, all-in-one platform.

Free & Easy Migrations

Launch hassle-free in 30 days. Our Migrations team handles all the technical work so you don't have to.

Dedicated Success Manager

Grow your membership effortlessly with your own Success Manager. Get tailored support when you need it.

Fast, 24/7 Support

Get quick answers and tech support, for you and your members, via live chat and email.

Free Mastermind Included

Connect with top creators & exchange tips in the 1st community dedicated to membership owners, Membership+.

Marketing Tools & Analytics

Gain insights into payments, user engagement, video performance & more with powerful, pre-built marketing tools.

Flexible Monetization Tools

Earn revenue your way. With free trials, one-off courses, and subscription plans, you control exactly how much you make.

Create a branded Smart TV app, without hiring developers

Billing cycle

Monetize your videos

Start earning recurring revenue with seamless video streaming.

Growth plan

$199 $149/month

+ $1.99 per subscriber fee

  • Unlimited bandwidth
  • 100 hours of video storage
  • 1 free hour of live streaming
  • Chat + e-mail support
Access to Uscreen Platform

  • Gated Zoom links

Start free trial

Expand your membership

Build your brand & boost retention with mobile apps. Optimize your plan with Add-Ons for enhanced value.

App Essentials plan

$499 $449/month

+ $0.99 per subscriber fee

  • Unlimited bandwidth
  • 100 hours of video storage
  • 1 free hour of live streaming
  • Chat + e-mail support
  • Onboarding support
  • Migration support (users, payments, content)
Everything in Growth, plus
Possible add-ons for this plan

  • Video storage packs (100 hours per pack)

  • Live streaming packs (10 hours per pack)

Talk to a real human

Scale your business

Get the most from Uscreen with a custom plan tailored to your needs.

Custom-made plan

Let's talk

+ $0.99 per subscriber fee

  • Unlimited bandwidth
  • Custom amount of video storage
  • Custom amount of live streaming hours
  • Dedicated success manager
  • Migration support (users, payments, content)
  • End user support
  • White labeling
Access all we have to offer

  • API access

  • Sell B2B with Group Subscriptions

Talk to a real human

Stream everywhere

Build, featureModals.monetize, and grow your membership with advanced streaming features and dedicated support.

Streamer plan

$999 $899/month

+ $0.99 per subscriber fee

  • 400 hours of video storage
  • 1 free hour of live streaming
  • 3 seat for admin users
Everything in Growth, plus
Possible add-ons for this plan
Talk to a real human

Fuel your memberships

Foster a vibrant community and boost engagement with the Memberships Plan's community-focused features.

Memberships plan

$999 $899/month

+ $0.99 per subscriber fee

  • 200 hours of video storage
  • 1 free hour of live streaming
  • 3 seat for admin users
Everything in Growth, plus
Possible add-ons for this plan
Talk to a real human

Get all the nuts and bolts

Get every tool for building, engaging, and growing your membership with the comprehensive All Access Plan

All Access plan

$2,999 $2,699/month

+ $0.99 per subscriber fee

  • Custom amount of video storage
  • Custom amount of live streaming hours
  • Custom amount of admin users
Everything in Growth, plus
Talk to a real human

Need more details?

Full plan comparison

Frequently asked questions

Got questions or queries about starting your own Uscreen memberships. Check out the FAQ’s for answers.

How do I turn my catalog into an App?

Uscreen offers native Mobile and TV apps as a part of both the Pro and Plus plan packages. When you have amazing content that your customers want to watch, native apps make it easiest for them to consume that content, on-the-go, or on the big screen!

To get started, request a demo with our team by clicking one of the buttons on this page.

What is the step-by-step process for launching a Smart TV app with Uscreen?

Here’s the simple, 4-step process for developing a branded TV app with Uscreen:

Step 1: Initial Onboarding Setup Set up your Uscreen account so you can initiate the creation of your TV app.

Step 2: Create App Store Accounts Create your own TV App Store account so that you retain ownership of your app throughout the process. (Don’t worry — we have simple, step-by-step instructions and personnel standing by to help you through this step!)

Step 3: Customize & Build We’ll work with you to customize your Smart TV App with your branding as we build it for you.

Step 4: Launch! Launch your TV app to the world within 30 days!

The best part?  We’ll walk you through this process every step of the way so that you don’t get stuck on any technical details.

What's the difference: Web Platform vs. Native Apps?

With your Uscreen account, you have the opportunity to utilize both our web platform and develop native apps.

The Web Platform supports your video streaming website. Your website is only accessible via an internet browser (i.e. Chrome, Firefox, Safari).

Native Apps deliver video streaming directly to the end user's device via an app. They have to download the app directly to their phone, tablet, or TV and then they will be able to access your videos without using a browser.

Uscreen's top customers with apps have over 50% of watch time on native apps, and up to 30% of their income from native apps.

What types of apps does Uscreen offer?

We currently offer native apps for: iOS Mobile, Android Mobile, Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, AndroidTV, and Apple Watch.

Research shows that customers prefer apps for accessing video content, and apps significantly increase average sales and engagement.

Ready to launch your Smart TV App the easy and affordable way?

Get discovered on the most watched smart TV devices on the planet — in the next 30 days! Book a free demo with our team to discover how easy it is to launch a TV app with Uscreen.