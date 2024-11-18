Finally, a quick & easy way to launch a Smart TV app!
Get discovered on the leading Smart TV devices. Differentiate your brand by creating a Smart TV app with Uscreen, the only membership platform offering a video catalog, live streaming, and complete revenue control — all-in-one.
Elevate your brand with your own Smart TV app
Stand out from other creators with a branded Smart TV app, launched by our team in 30 days.
Uscreen customers with mobile & TV apps have generated 10x more monthly recurring revenue.
Why Launch a Smart TV App With Uscreen?
Discover some of the reasons why 300+ creators have trusted Uscreen
to develop their Samsung TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV apps (versus doing it themselves or hiring costly developers).
Binge-worthy, Netflix-like video experience
Impress fans across TV & mobile with a flawless video experience, featuring auto-play, offline viewing, and “continue watching”. Uscreen customers see 2x higher watch times on apps vs on web.
Live stream to members’ TV apps with ease
Skip the complexity of 3rd party live streaming tools. Go live directly on Uscreen with push-button convenience. Creators who host regular live streams on our platform see 2x higher monthly recurring revenue.
Own your audience, control your revenue
Don’t put all your eggs in Big Tech’s baskets. Acquire customers on a platform you own & control. Unlock recurring, scalable revenue with our flexible subscription plans.
Your Smart TV app in 30 days — no coding required
Sit back while our technical team develops, launches, and maintains your TV app, at no extra cost — in 30 days. Leave the coding to us while you focus on creating content and engaging with your fans.
Hear From Thriving Creators Who Launched Smart TV Apps With Uscreen
Discover how these Uscreen customers developed branded TV apps
to scale their membership businesses to six and seven figures.
Apps gave us an air of legitimacy and got rid of any barriers to accessing the content. We’re available on all the same platforms as the big streaming services, and pose a real alternative option.
Nick Hayes
Founder of Means TV
$40K+
MONTHLY REVENUE
>65%
VIEWERSHIP FROM APPS
6
TOTAL APP PLATFORMS
When we launched Abundance Plus with Uscreen, right away it exceeded my expectations. Our business doubled. Our YouTube views doubled. It was a great time to launch. People were ready for an app.
Justin Rhodes
Founder of Abundance+
$100K+
MONTHLY REVENUE
2X
MEMBERSHIP GROWTH
4.5⭑
AVERAGE APP STORE RATINGS
Get a Smart TV app — and so much more
Your branded TV app is just one aspect of running a profitable, sustainable membership business.
Check out these other key features you get with Uscreen’s intuitive, all-in-one platform.
Free & Easy Migrations
Launch hassle-free in 30 days. Our Migrations team handles all the technical work so you don't have to.
Dedicated Success Manager
Grow your membership effortlessly with your own Success Manager. Get tailored support when you need it.
Fast, 24/7 Support
Get quick answers and tech support, for you and your members, via live chat and email.
Free Mastermind Included
Connect with top creators & exchange tips in the 1st community dedicated to membership owners, Membership+.
Marketing Tools & Analytics
Gain insights into payments, user engagement, video performance & more with powerful, pre-built marketing tools.
Flexible Monetization Tools
Earn revenue your way. With free trials, one-off courses, and subscription plans, you control exactly how much you make.
Create a branded Smart TV app, without hiring developers
Billing cycle
Monetize your videos
Start earning recurring revenue with seamless video streaming.
Expand your membership
Build your brand & boost retention with mobile apps. Optimize your plan with Add-Ons for enhanced value.
Scale your business
Get the most from Uscreen with a custom plan tailored to your needs.
Monetize your videos
Start earning recurring revenue with seamless video streaming.
Growth plan
$199 $149/month
+ $1.99 per subscriber fee
- Unlimited bandwidth
- 100 hours of video storage
- 1 free hour of live streaming
- Chat + e-mail support
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Gated Zoom links
Expand your membership
Build your brand & boost retention with mobile apps. Optimize your plan with Add-Ons for enhanced value.
App Essentials plan
$499 $449/month
+ $0.99 per subscriber fee
- Unlimited bandwidth
- 100 hours of video storage
- 1 free hour of live streaming
- Chat + e-mail support
- Onboarding support
- Migration support (users, payments, content)
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Video storage packs (100 hours per pack)
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Live streaming packs (10 hours per pack)
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Scale your business
Get the most from Uscreen with a custom plan tailored to your needs.
Custom-made plan
Let's talk
+ $0.99 per subscriber fee
- Unlimited bandwidth
- Custom amount of video storage
- Custom amount of live streaming hours
- Dedicated success manager
- Migration support (users, payments, content)
- End user support
- White labeling
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API access
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Sell B2B with Group Subscriptions
Stream everywhere
Build, featureModals.monetize, and grow your membership with advanced streaming features and dedicated support.
Fuel your memberships
Foster a vibrant community and boost engagement with the Memberships Plan's community-focused features.
Get all the nuts and bolts
Get every tool for building, engaging, and growing your membership with the comprehensive All Access Plan
Stream everywhere
Build, featureModals.monetize, and grow your membership with advanced streaming features and dedicated support.
Streamer plan
$999 $899/month
+ $0.99 per subscriber fee
- 400 hours of video storage
- 1 free hour of live streaming
- 3 seat for admin users
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Fuel your memberships
Foster a vibrant community and boost engagement with the Memberships Plan's community-focused features.
Memberships plan
$999 $899/month
+ $0.99 per subscriber fee
- 200 hours of video storage
- 1 free hour of live streaming
- 3 seat for admin users
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Get all the nuts and bolts
Get every tool for building, engaging, and growing your membership with the comprehensive All Access Plan
All Access plan
$2,999 $2,699/month
+ $0.99 per subscriber fee
- Custom amount of video storage
- Custom amount of live streaming hours
- Custom amount of admin users
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Need more details?
Frequently asked questions
Got questions or queries about starting your own Uscreen memberships. Check out the FAQ’s for answers.
How do I turn my catalog into an App?
Uscreen offers native Mobile and TV apps as a part of both the Pro and Plus plan packages. When you have amazing content that your customers want to watch, native apps make it easiest for them to consume that content, on-the-go, or on the big screen!
To get started, request a demo with our team by clicking one of the buttons on this page.
What is the step-by-step process for launching a Smart TV app with Uscreen?
Here’s the simple, 4-step process for developing a branded TV app with Uscreen:
Step 1: Initial Onboarding Setup Set up your Uscreen account so you can initiate the creation of your TV app.
Step 2: Create App Store Accounts Create your own TV App Store account so that you retain ownership of your app throughout the process. (Don’t worry — we have simple, step-by-step instructions and personnel standing by to help you through this step!)
Step 3: Customize & Build We’ll work with you to customize your Smart TV App with your branding as we build it for you.
Step 4: Launch! Launch your TV app to the world within 30 days!
The best part? We’ll walk you through this process every step of the way so that you don’t get stuck on any technical details.
What's the difference: Web Platform vs. Native Apps?
With your Uscreen account, you have the opportunity to utilize both our web platform and develop native apps.
The Web Platform supports your video streaming website. Your website is only accessible via an internet browser (i.e. Chrome, Firefox, Safari).
Native Apps deliver video streaming directly to the end user's device via an app. They have to download the app directly to their phone, tablet, or TV and then they will be able to access your videos without using a browser.
Uscreen's top customers with apps have over 50% of watch time on native apps, and up to 30% of their income from native apps.
What types of apps does Uscreen offer?
We currently offer native apps for: iOS Mobile, Android Mobile, Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, AndroidTV, and Apple Watch.
Research shows that customers prefer apps for accessing video content, and apps significantly increase average sales and engagement.