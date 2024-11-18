Here’s the simple, 4-step process for developing a branded TV app with Uscreen:



Step 1: Initial Onboarding Setup Set up your Uscreen account so you can initiate the creation of your TV app.



Step 2: Create App Store Accounts Create your own TV App Store account so that you retain ownership of your app throughout the process. (Don’t worry — we have simple, step-by-step instructions and personnel standing by to help you through this step!)



Step 3: Customize & Build We’ll work with you to customize your Smart TV App with your branding as we build it for you.



Step 4: Launch! Launch your TV app to the world within 30 days!



The best part? We’ll walk you through this process every step of the way so that you don’t get stuck on any technical details.