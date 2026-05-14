Kajabi, Teachable, and Thinkific were built around courses, with video as one feature among many. Uscreen was built around video subscriptions from day one. That difference shows up in three places:



• a native video catalog and player designed for binge-watching rather than linear coursework,

and player designed for binge-watching rather than linear coursework, • branded apps across mobile and TV (where Kajabi offers a limited mobile-only app and the others don't have native apps at all)

across mobile and TV (where Kajabi offers a limited mobile-only app and the others don't have native apps at all) • and built-in community, live streaming, and engagement tools that don't require third-party stitching.

Most education creators migrating from those platforms cite the same reason: better tools for recurring revenue, not one-time course launches.