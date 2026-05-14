Built for educators like you
Run your entire video membership
business from one platform
Educators like Abundance+ thrive on Uscreen
The starting point
Justin Rhodes built one of the largest homesteading audiences on YouTube. The audience was real and the community was loyal, but the revenue was unpredictable - tied to an algorithm he didn't control.
The shift
Justin launched Abundance+ on Uscreen as a branded video membership for his audience. Members get exclusive series, courses, live workshops, and a community of people building the same kind of life.
Where they are today
Abundance+ generates over $130K in monthly recurring revenue. Members stay connected to their content and community across the Abundance+ branded mobile and TV apps.
One platform for your education membership
Our all-in-one membership platform gives you every tool you need to monetize your content, delight your members, and build a sustainable membership business. A seamless video experience across web, mobile, and TV - with multiple ways to monetize your content and powerful marketing and CRM tools designed to make it all easier.
Native video library and on-demand delivery
Upload once and your content is ready to stream across web, mobile, and TV. Gate content by membership tier, organize by series or season, and update your library without touching a plugin or syncing to a separate course platform.
Branded mobile and TV apps
Native iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Android TV apps - your content lives on every screen your members already use. Push notifications pull members back when they drift, downloads keep learning going offline, and any mobile session moves to the TV in one tap. All under your brand, all the technical stuff managed by us.
Native member community
A community space where members can engage with you and each other - built into the same app where they watch your content. Pin announcements, run discussion threads tied to specific videos, and moderate with built-in tools, without bolting on a Facebook Group you don't control or a Discord your members forget about.
Email marketing connected to your member data
Built-in email with segmentation, automation, and broadcast - connected directly to your member data, so your list never falls out of sync with your member base. Trigger welcome sequences when someone joins, win-back campaigns when engagement drops, and broadcast announcements to your full list or any segment of it.
Live streaming and a built-in member calendar
Stream live directly inside your members' app or browser experience, with chat, automatic recording, and a calendar your members can browse and subscribe to. Run weekly Q&As, monthly masterclasses, or member-only live events - with the recording in your library the moment the stream ends.
We help you launch, whether you're switching or starting
We've successfully moved over 1,000 educators off Kajabi, Teachable, Thinkific, Patreon, Vimeo OTT, WordPress + plugin stacks, and custom-built setups - with a dedicated specialist and a written migration plan, every time.
If you're launching for the first time
How we support:
- We provide a guided onboarding plan tailored to your goals
- We give you best-practice templates for pricing, packaging, and trial flows specific to education memberships
- We offer direct access to our customer success team
If you're migrating from another platform
How we support:
- A dedicated migration specialist is assigned to your account
- We provide a written migration plan with timelines and checkpoints
- We handle the technical work - content uploads, member imports, billing setup
- We run a staged go-live to ensure a seamless launch
- We prioritize an uninterrupted member experience through the transition
We partner with you every step of the way
We go beyond being a technology platform. We’ll help design your membership and provide
dedicated expert onboarding and account managers. We make your success our success.
How long does it take to launch our branded mobile and TV apps?
From as little as 30 days from kickoff to launch. Our technical team handles development, App Store submission, and ongoing maintenance - no developer required, no extra build cost. App Store accounts are created and registered under your name, so you retain ownership of your apps from day one.
Does Uscreen support PDFs and other supplemental content?
Yes. You can attach PDFs, images, docs, and other supplemental files directly alongside your videos - useful for worksheets, transcripts, reference guides, or any reading material that supports the lesson.
What happens when we outgrow our current plan?
Plans scale with you - no caps on contacts, products, or members, and custom plans pick up where standard tiers leave off. Whether you're at 200 members or 200,000, you're on the same platform; what changes is the support and infrastructure scaling around you.
Who owns the content, the apps, and the member relationships?
You do - across all three. Your content is yours. App Store accounts are registered under your business, not Uscreen's, so your apps live under your brand from day one. Member data and audience relationships belong to you, not us.
How does Uscreen compare to Kajabi, Teachable, and Thinkific?
Kajabi, Teachable, and Thinkific were built around courses, with video as one feature among many. Uscreen was built around video subscriptions from day one. That difference shows up in three places:
- • a native video catalog and player designed for binge-watching rather than linear coursework,
- • branded apps across mobile and TV (where Kajabi offers a limited mobile-only app and the others don't have native apps at all)
- • and built-in community, live streaming, and engagement tools that don't require third-party stitching.
Most education creators migrating from those platforms cite the same reason: better tools for recurring revenue, not one-time course launches.