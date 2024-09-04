Welcome to the first week! This is where you'll lay the groundwork for the next few weeks.

Talk to Your Audience

You’re going to kick off this journey with some simple market research.



It only takes a couple of hours of active work, and a couple of days to wait for the results. Plus, you can use any free survey tool to get this research done.



Despite this research being low-effort, collecting insights from your audience at this stage will give you priceless direction for decision-making over the next few weeks, saving you time, guesswork, and error.



Ultimately, this first step will set you up for a successful launch. So, here’s how to do it…

Step 1: Survey Your Audience

To launch a good membership quickly, you need to understand what your audience wants, and what they’re willing to pay for it.

Use a free tool like Google Forms or Typeform to create a simple survey. At minimum, your survey should answer the following questions:

Pricing: How much are they willing to pay for your premium membership?

How much are they willing to pay for your premium membership? Value: What kind of content or perks are they most interested in?

Here's an example from Jade Beason, creator and founder of The Creator Project Collective membership.

She reached out to her email list with a detailed request, linking them to a simple Typeform survey.

The more responses you get, the more confidence you can have when planning out your offering. Keep the survey short (2-4 questions) to make it easier for your audience, and share it across your high-engagement channels for a few days.

Step 2: Set up a Waitlist Sign-Up

Since you’re reaching out and engaging with your audience at this stage anyways, now is a good time to allow your audience to sign-up for a waitlist for your upcoming membership.

This will give you some idea of how many people are interested in your membership (plus, it’s never too early to start building anticipation!)

You don’t need to have anything figured out before you create a waitlist, either.

You can simply let your audience know that you’re planning to launch a membership soon, and they can sign up for announcements and exclusive early access.

Since you’re not sharing a lot of the details on what you’re building, don’t be surprised or discouraged if that doesn’t draw a ton of attention. Your die-hard fans will sign up, but there will be an audience on the sidelines waiting for more details.

Speaking of those details, let’s figure them out next…

Plan out Content, Perks, and Pricing

Here’s where the value of your survey responses will start to shine. Since you already have an idea of what your audience wants - from perks to price - you can cut out the guesswork and narrow your focus to what matters.

Remember that your goal is to start simple when you launch. List out all of the things you and your audience want, and narrow it down to what you can realistically commit to in the next few weeks.

From there, you can build towards a bigger library, better perks, and more pricing plans

Step 1: Plan your content

First, decide on the content your membership will offer in the medium-term. Ask yourself what you want your ideal content catalog to look like 6-12 months after you’ve launched, and narrow your content plan down to what you can realistically achieve in that period.

Your catalog will likely look a lot different - and a lot smaller - when you launch, which is completely expected. A lot of successful memberships have launched with as little as 3 videos in their catalog.

But, it’s more important at this stage to outline a realistic plan of the content that you will build towards in the following months. This will give you direction, and allow you to confidently communicate what new members can expect to see.

You should define:

Themes and topics: What are the 1-3 core topics you’ll cover across your content?

What are the 1-3 core topics you’ll cover across your content? Formats: Will you offer on-demand videos, live streams, or both?

Will you offer on-demand videos, live streams, or both? Volume: How much content will you release each month?

How much content will you release each month? Frequency: How often will you release new content? Weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly?

Step 2: Perks Planning

Think about the exclusive perks you can offer to make your membership more enticing. These are the ‘extras’ that you offer alongside your exclusive content to add that much more value for your members.

These could include:

Early access to content you publish on public platforms

Regular interactive live sessions

Exclusive discounts on in-person events and/or merchandise

Exclusive community access

Step 3: Decide on Your Tiers

Once you have your content and perks mapped out, plan out the varying levels of access to these through different tiers.

Right now, all you need to think about is what these different tiers will offer, not what they’ll be priced at. We’ll cover pricing in the next step.

To keep things simple when you launch, you can just offer 1 tier. Many memberships who are years into their business still only offer 1, and they’re no less profitable for it!

If you want to offer multiple plans for your members, and you have enough perks to do it, we recommend a maximum of just 2 tiers.

A Basic Tier: Access to your core content. A Premium Tier: Includes everything in the Basic Tier plus additional perks.

This will simplify things for you, and make the decision easier for your audience. If you build up to more content and more perks over time, you can choose to introduce another tier later.

If you’re stuck on whether to launch with just 1 tier or 2, the best way to get unstuck is to use your survey results.

If responses show that different segments of your audience are simply excited for your content, while others expect more than just videos, then you know that you should probably offer 2 tiers of access.

Here’s an example from the Power Nation Fitness membership which offers 2 distinct tiers. They list out all of the content and perks included in each tier, and highlight the extra value in the Premium tier.

Step 4: Finalize Your Pricing

When setting your prices, you’ll consider 2 factors:

The value you're providing: this holds the most weight in your decision-making, your prices should always reflect the value you’re providing. Your competitors' pricing: this will give you an idea of what people are willing to pay for a membership like yours.

Once you have your pricing worked out, compare this to the responses you received from your audience in your survey during week 1.

Your audience’s responses should not dictate your pricing, since they didn’t have full insight into the true value of your offering when they filled out your survey. Instead, their responses will reveal any gaps between their expectations and your pricing. Those gaps aren’t a problem if you know they exist and deal with them right.

For example, let’s say that your audience’s survey responses show a willingness to pay $10 per month, but you’ve valued your membership at $100 per month. In this case, you’ll know that you need to prioritize clearly communicating the value of your content, community, and perks to your audience. This is a good practice regardless, but the bigger the difference in expectations, the more of a priority this should be.

Once you’ve locked in your pricing, you’ll move on to your billing frequency. The goal of this step is to determine whether you’ll offer a month-to-month or annual option for your members.

Monthly and annual are the 2 billing periods we recommend launching with. The more billing intervals you offer, the more complicated the decision becomes for your audience, which can put them off signing up in that moment.

Let’s assume, for example, that you’ve chosen to launch with 2 tiers: a basic tier, and a premium tier. Each of these would be available to sign up for a monthly plan, or an annual plan. So, you would have the following 4 options available for your new members:

A Basic Tier: Billed Monthly. A Basic Tier: Billed Annually. A Premium Tier: Billed Monthly. A Premium Tier: Billed Annually.

Here's an example of what this looks like from fitness membership, Jazzercise.

We have a free tool to help you figure out your membership pricing in just a couple of clicks. Plus, there’s a pricing guide with all the information you need to empower your decision-making.

Free Tool: Membership Pricing Made Easy Find the perfect price for your membership in just 3 steps. Harness 10 years of market data in just a few clicks Find My Price

Choose Your Membership Platform

Last but not least, you’ll wrap up this week by choosing the platform where you’ll host your membership.

You might already have a shortlist of membership platforms in mind. But, now that you know exactly what you want your membership to offer, you can narrow down your decision to a platform that supports it all.

Even though you’re starting off as simple as possible, your focus will soon shift to improving and growing your membership once you’ve launched.

That’s why we advise avoiding the simple, free-to-use “starter” platforms.

You’ll outgrow the features and limitations pretty quickly - and switching platforms later on can be a drain on time and resources.

An all-in-one membership platform can streamline your setup when you’re getting ready to launch, but it also scales with your membership as you grow. It can save you time, and ensure a premium experience for your members from day one.

Here’s what to look for when picking a platform to host your membership:

Reliable VOD & live streaming capabilities: Provide a seamless, reliable, and quality viewing experience.

Provide a seamless, reliable, and quality viewing experience. Dedicated community space: Create an exclusive home base for your community alongside your content.

Create an exclusive home base for your community alongside your content. Flexible monetization and payment processing: Allow for recurring and one-time payments, providing an optimized and high-converting checkout experience.

Allow for recurring and one-time payments, providing an optimized and high-converting checkout experience. Branded mobile and TV apps: Once you start to grow, add your branded membership apps so members can access your content and community across their favorite devices.

Once you start to grow, add your branded membership apps so members can access your content and community across their favorite devices. Built-in marketing tools: Simplify your marketing efforts and amplify your membership reach.

And that’s a wrap on week 1!



It was a heavy lift, but you’ve just laid the foundation for a successful membership launch. Onto the next week!