Build a Profitable Membership With Ease
Make effortless, reliable membership income from your video content. Build a thriving community with your own branded apps. Trusted by 25,000+ course creators and 10M+ end users, Uscreen is the only platform that specializes in video memberships.
The Only Platform That Specializes in
Video Memberships
Uscreen is the only video-centric membership platform that offers branded apps,
a state-of-the-art video experience, and community—all in one place.
The premium experience your students deserve
Be the center of attention in your students’ daily lives with native live streaming and built-in community.
Uscreen creators with their own apps see 10x more daily & monthly active users.
Become Profitable Quickly
Profit from your video content in 3 months. Over 70% of Uscreen course creators become profitable within 90 days. Plus, our customers have generated 10x more monthly recurring revenue and reduced churn by 2x by launching their own branded apps and communities.
Win the Hearts of Your Fans, Every Day
You can’t claim to have a membership if you don’t also have a community. Attract and retain students by offering a community right in your members’ pockets. Hold your students accountable by allowing them to interact and motivate each other—without your involvement.
Branded Mobile & TV Apps
Differentiate yourself from other course creators and attract loyal members with your own branded apps on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku TV, Android TV, Fire TV, and Apple Watch—without any hurdles. Spark engagement by reaching your audience wherever they are.
Netflix-Like Interface & Custom Playlists
Increase video views with an intuitive interface that helps members discover new content or binge-watch. Enhance your impact by delivering tailored experiences with custom playlists. Allow fans to save and organize content in your app with ease.
Learn why successful course creators choose Uscreen
Discover how course creators leveraged Uscreen’s powerful features to scale
their businesses to six and seven figures.
The free live streams are like community events - even our paying members show up to say hi. Everyone else who’s considering enrolling gets a feel for the community, and they can see people praising it in real time.
Rob Young
Founder of Prodigies
$40K+
MONTHLY REVENUE
2X
VIEWER GROWTH (PAST 3 MONTHS)
7K+
PAID SUBSCRIBERS
When we launched Abundance Plus with Uscreen, right away it exceeded my expectations. Our business doubled. Our YouTube views doubled. It was a great time to launch. People were ready for an app.
Justin Rhodes
Founder of Abundance+
$100K+
MONTHLY REVENUE
2X
MEMBERSHIP GROWTH
4.5⭑
AVERAGE APP STORE RATINGS
Everything Your Students Need in One Membership
Set your students up for success and keep them coming back with our exciting features
designed to help you create an incredible user experience and deliver a big impact.
Branded Mobile & TV Apps
Stand out from other course creators and carve out mindshare in your members with your own sleek, branded mobile & TV apps—no coding required. Boost loyalty with a community space.
Live Streaming
Go live on Uscreen with no other tools needed. Excite and encourage students by hosting live workshops or Q&As, allowing members to conveniently join from any device and chat live.
Stress-Free Migration
Launch quickly with our free, done-for-you content migration service. Kick back as our expert team of developers executes our bulletproof onboarding process.
Succeed With Our Support
Achieve your goals with your very own knowledgeable Personal Success Manager; 24/7 support; and exclusive access to a community of top-tier creators, Membership+.
Powerful Marketing Tools
Attract, retain, and delight students with our easy marketing automation tools. From generating leads to reducing churn, we’ve got you covered at every stage of the user journey.
1,000s of One-Click Integrations
Seamlessly add Uscreen to your tech stack with thousands of easy integrations. Connect Uscreen to Zapier, Salesforce, ActiveCampaign, and more—in just a few clicks.
A plan for every stage of your business
Billing cycle
Monetize your videos
Start earning recurring revenue with seamless video streaming.
Expand your membership
Build your brand & boost retention with mobile apps. Optimize your plan with Add-Ons for enhanced value.
Scale your business
Get the most from Uscreen with a custom plan tailored to your needs.
Monetize your videos
Start earning recurring revenue with seamless video streaming.
Growth plan
$199 $149/month
+ $1.99 per subscriber fee
- Unlimited bandwidth
- 100 hours of video storage
- 1 free hour of live streaming
- Chat + e-mail support
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Gated Zoom links
Expand your membership
Build your brand & boost retention with mobile apps. Optimize your plan with Add-Ons for enhanced value.
App Essentials plan
$499 $449/month
+ $0.99 per subscriber fee
- Unlimited bandwidth
- 100 hours of video storage
- 1 free hour of live streaming
- Chat + e-mail support
- Onboarding support
- Migration support (users, payments, content)
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Video storage packs (100 hours per pack)
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Live streaming packs (10 hours per pack)
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Scale your business
Get the most from Uscreen with a custom plan tailored to your needs.
Custom-made plan
Let's talk
+ $0.99 per subscriber fee
- Unlimited bandwidth
- Custom amount of video storage
- Custom amount of live streaming hours
- Dedicated success manager
- Migration support (users, payments, content)
- End user support
- White labeling
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API access
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Sell B2B with Group Subscriptions
Stream everywhere
Build, featureModals.monetize, and grow your membership with advanced streaming features and dedicated support.
Fuel your memberships
Foster a vibrant community and boost engagement with the Memberships Plan's community-focused features.
Get all the nuts and bolts
Get every tool for building, engaging, and growing your membership with the comprehensive All Access Plan
Stream everywhere
Build, featureModals.monetize, and grow your membership with advanced streaming features and dedicated support.
Streamer plan
$999 $899/month
+ $0.99 per subscriber fee
- 400 hours of video storage
- 1 free hour of live streaming
- 3 seat for admin users
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Fuel your memberships
Foster a vibrant community and boost engagement with the Memberships Plan's community-focused features.
Memberships plan
$999 $899/month
+ $0.99 per subscriber fee
- 200 hours of video storage
- 1 free hour of live streaming
- 3 seat for admin users
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Get all the nuts and bolts
Get every tool for building, engaging, and growing your membership with the comprehensive All Access Plan
All Access plan
$2,999 $2,699/month
+ $0.99 per subscriber fee
- Custom amount of video storage
- Custom amount of live streaming hours
- Custom amount of admin users
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Need more details?
Frequently asked questions
Got questions or queries about starting your own Uscreen memberships. Check out the FAQ’s for answers.
What sets Uscreen apart?
Unlike other membership platforms, Uscreen seamlessly unifies your video catalog and community into a sleek, branded experience for you and your members.
Whereas other video monetization solutions dabble in memberships, Uscreen has been focused entirely on membership businesses for nearly 10 years.
These are just a few of the reasons why noteworthy fitness creators like Yoga With Adriene, Jump Rope Dudes, and The Bloom Method (plus 4,000+ more) choose Uscreen to earn a combined $150M+ per year.
Why launch a membership (vs other monetization options like courses or sponsorships)?
Courses, sponsorships, and merch sales can offer big revenue surges, but they lack predictability.
Unlike these one-off monetization options, memberships provide a steady stream of income that grows as your customer base does.
Memberships reduce the need for you to constantly hunt down new leads and customers so you can focus on creating more value for your existing members. This makes it easier for you to keep growing, month-over-month, with relatively minimal additional effort.
How long does it take to set up my website and apps with Uscreen?
As soon as you start your trial with Uscreen, you can begin creating your membership website and launch it when you’re ready. Our user-friendly website builder offers professional, customizable themes to suit your brand. On average, it takes 30-60 days to launch a membership app, and our expert team will guide you through the process, handling technical aspects, marketplace submissions, and any concerns you may have.
Both your website and app share a single backend, streamlining content management for your convenience.
Can I migrate my membership from other platforms to Uscreen?
Definitely! Depending on your current platform, our dedicated in-house migration team will collaborate with you to transfer your video content and customer data, ensuring a smooth and efficient migration process.