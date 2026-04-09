Uscreen Connect, New York City: Event Agenda
|Time
|Session
|Description
|☕ 8:30–9:30 AM · Coffee and Breakfast at Mesiba at The Moxy
|9:30–9:45 AM
|
Welcome and Housekeeping
Rob Balasabas
|9:45–10:15 AM
|
LEARN IT
CEO Keynote
Allison Yazdian
|Uscreen CEO Allison Yazdian shares her journey into the creator economy, her vision for helping creators build sustainable businesses they truly own, and a look at what's ahead for the Uscreen platform and community.
|10:15–10:45 AM
|
LEARN IT
Product Keynote: What's New at Uscreen
Nick Savrov, Joe Guerra
|Hear about new investments in catalog, marketing tools, monetization, and AI, designed to help you grow faster and spend less time on the work that slows you down.
|☕ 10:45–11:00 AM · Coffee Break (10 min) + Movement Break by Hybrid Kinetics (5 min)
|11:00 AM–12:00 PM
|
LEARN IT
The Membership Growth Flywheel
Daniel Kosmala
|Most creators promote on instinct with a post here, an email there, and hope for the best. This session introduces the four principles behind every successful growth effort so each effort compounds into the next. This is the shared language for the rest of the day.
|🍽️ 12:00–1:00 PM · Lunch at Mesiba at The Moxy
|1:00–4:45 PM
|
LEARN IT
Genius Table & Coaching Table
Joe Guerra, Nick Savrov, Daniel Kosmala, Kylie Julien
|Open for product Q&A and coaching Q&A, with interactive hands-on help during workshop sessions.
|1:15–2:00 PM
|
SEE IT
Customer Fireside Chat: Keep Milking It!
Moderator: Rachael Rose, Panel: Jo & Larry (Grow With Jo)
|Most creators burn out chasing the next new thing. This session shows how that "find what works, then double down" mindset turned a massive YouTube audience of 8.46M subscribers into 11,000+ paying members producing sustainable, recurring revenue — and how it can apply to any creator at any scale.
|2:00–2:45 PM
|
SEE IT
Campaigns That Convert
Moderator: Morgan Edwards, Panel: Kevin & Jessica Phillips (Clayshare), Leah Maselli (Pilates by Leah), Bryan Young (Prodigies)
|This panel brings together three creators who have moved beyond random promotion and built campaign systems that generate real, repeatable growth. Walk away with strategies to make growth feel more predictable and less exhausting.
|🤝 2:45–3:15 PM · Networking and Snack Break (20 min) & Movement Break with the Josie App (10 min)
|3:15–4:45 PM
|
BUILD IT
Build Your Next Acquisition Campaign
Kylie Julien, Daniel Kosmala
|Working/coaching session using AI & Uscreen Campaign Builder.
|4:45–5:00 PM
|
Closing
Allison Yazdian
|🍸 5:00–7:00 PM · Cocktails & Conversations at Mesiba at The Moxy