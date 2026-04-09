Uscreen Connect, New York City: Event Agenda

☕ 8:30–9:30 AM · Coffee and Breakfast at Mesiba at The Moxy

9:30–9:45 AM Welcome and Housekeeping

Rob Balasabas

9:45–10:15 AM LEARN IT

CEO Keynote

Allison Yazdian Uscreen CEO Allison Yazdian shares her journey into the creator economy, her vision for helping creators build sustainable businesses they truly own, and a look at what's ahead for the Uscreen platform and community.

10:15–10:45 AM LEARN IT

Product Keynote: What's New at Uscreen

Nick Savrov, Joe Guerra Hear about new investments in catalog, marketing tools, monetization, and AI, designed to help you grow faster and spend less time on the work that slows you down.

☕ 10:45–11:00 AM · Coffee Break (10 min) + Movement Break by Hybrid Kinetics (5 min)

11:00 AM–12:00 PM LEARN IT

The Membership Growth Flywheel

Daniel Kosmala Most creators promote on instinct with a post here, an email there, and hope for the best. This session introduces the four principles behind every successful growth effort so each effort compounds into the next. This is the shared language for the rest of the day.

🍽️ 12:00–1:00 PM · Lunch at Mesiba at The Moxy

1:00–4:45 PM LEARN IT

Genius Table & Coaching Table

Joe Guerra, Nick Savrov, Daniel Kosmala, Kylie Julien Open for product Q&A and coaching Q&A, with interactive hands-on help during workshop sessions.

1:15–2:00 PM SEE IT

Customer Fireside Chat: Keep Milking It!

Moderator: Rachael Rose, Panel: Jo & Larry (Grow With Jo) Most creators burn out chasing the next new thing. This session shows how that "find what works, then double down" mindset turned a massive YouTube audience of 8.46M subscribers into 11,000+ paying members producing sustainable, recurring revenue — and how it can apply to any creator at any scale.

2:00–2:45 PM SEE IT

Campaigns That Convert

Moderator: Morgan Edwards, Panel: Kevin & Jessica Phillips (Clayshare), Leah Maselli (Pilates by Leah), Bryan Young (Prodigies) This panel brings together three creators who have moved beyond random promotion and built campaign systems that generate real, repeatable growth. Walk away with strategies to make growth feel more predictable and less exhausting.

🤝 2:45–3:15 PM · Networking and Snack Break (20 min) & Movement Break with the Josie App (10 min)

3:15–4:45 PM BUILD IT

Build Your Next Acquisition Campaign

Kylie Julien, Daniel Kosmala Working/coaching session using AI & Uscreen Campaign Builder.

4:45–5:00 PM Closing

Allison Yazdian