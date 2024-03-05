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Power Up Your New Year

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Launch when your audience is ready to invest. Our customers made an extra $10K+ in their first month during last New Year's surge. Start at $499/mo (regularly $999/mo) and lock in special renewal rate of $799/mo.

Unlock these key features at a discount:

  • 2 Premium Mobile Apps (4.9-star rated)

  • Calendar Feature

  • Community Platform

  • Dedicated Success Manager

  • Free Migration Support

  • End-User Support


Available to new customers and those without existing contracts. Have a contract? Check out our special TV Plus offer.

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Be The New Year’s Resolution Your Fans Spend Big On

Picture this: as your fans prepare to invest in themselves in 2025, you swoop in with a product that perfectly solves their problem. Many users who joined Uscreen last December through January sold $10,000+ on launch. We want YOU to win next with Power Launch Kit’s powerful suite of tools, now half-price for the first 6 months (offer ends Dec 24th).

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Vimeo Streaming

Kajabi

Customer Reviews

G2

With over 2.5 million reviews, G2 helps businesses make informed decisions about their software purchases.

4.3

4.1

Trustpilot

Trustpilot is an online review platform that allows consumers to share their experiences with businesses by leaving reviews about products, services, or customer support.

2.5

3.5

Capterra

Capterra provides its users with the insights they need to find the best solutions for their business based on industry, size, budget and specific requirements.

4.6

4.8

Video Experience

Netflix-style video catalog

Intuitive catalog experience that matches Netflix and YouTube. Group videos into a series based on themes, topics or audience.

Multi-device live streaming

Go live directly from your web or mobile platform.

Built-in LMS

Create, deliver, manage online courses and quizzes, while tracking student progress and facilitating communication.

Advanced security

Advance video functionality

Inclusive of features like Auto Captions, Offline Viewing, and Play in background functionality

Native Apps

Native mobile apps

Android & iOS

Native TV apps

Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, and Samsung TV* *coming soon

Native Calendar

Customizable content calendar by you and your members.

Native Community

Community Challenges

Gamification feature to boost engagement & retention.

Native Community Channels

Organize discussions based on audience or topic and create knowledge bases for your members.

Direct Messaging

Creator-to-member, and member-to-member messaging functionality.

Dedicated Support

In-house tech support (24/7)

Troubleshoot any tech, media, or billing problems with our support team. 30-minute response time.

Dedicated success manager

Get your own personalized onboarding specialist and customer success manager for customized strategic growth advise.

End-user support

Focus on what you do best while we answer support questions from your members

24/7 technical support

Coaching sessions

Membership Tools

Advanced analytics

Dynamic data for your content performance, member behavior, and business that is filterable and exportable.

Marketing & automations

Set up & go tools for lead gen, acquisition, and retention.

Built-in CRM

Multi-tiered subscriptions

Offer several subscription plans with different access levels.

Direct PayPal integration

Direct Stripe integration

Own your payment methods and get paid directly from your payment providers.